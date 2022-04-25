PHOENIX (103)
Bridges 4-11 0-0 8, Crowder 3-7 4-6 11, Ayton 11-14 1-2 23, Johnson 4-12 2-2 13, Paul 2-8 0-0 4, Craig 2-5 1-2 6, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 7-7 0-0 14, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 3-3 0-1 7, Payne 3-10 2-2 8, Payton 1-1 0-0 2, Shamet 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 10-15 103.
NEW ORLEANS (118)
Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Ingram 11-23 7-10 30, Valanciunas 9-15 7-11 26, Jones 3-7 7-8 13, McCollum 8-21 0-0 18, Marshall 1-1 4-4 6, Murphy III 0-1 2-3 2, Nance Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-4 0-0 2, Alvarado 1-4 3-4 5, Graham 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 40-85 32-42 118.
|Phoenix
|22
|29
|23
|29
|—
|103
|New Orleans
|25
|24
|35
|34
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-27 (Johnson 3-7, Holiday 1-1, Craig 1-2, Crowder 1-3, Shamet 1-3, Wainright 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Paul 0-3, Payne 0-5), New Orleans 6-24 (Graham 2-3, McCollum 2-9, Valanciunas 1-1, Ingram 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Jones 0-1, Murphy III 0-1, Alvarado 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (Ayton 8), New Orleans 48 (Valanciunas 15). Assists_Phoenix 33 (Paul 11), New Orleans 20 (Ingram 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 28, New Orleans 16. A_18,962 (16,867)
