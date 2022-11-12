FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon30:006-111-10-15215
Smith Jr.27:454-101-26-15249
Sengun18:583-60-00-3166
Green38:1311-206-60-26033
Porter Jr.33:329-162-40-13423
Martin Jr.25:434-71-13-7129
Garuba23:171-21-21-6024
Eason21:031-42-20-2335
Nix11:170-00-00-3300
Christopher6:040-20-00-1000
Marjanovic4:081-10-00-2002
Totals240:0040-7914-1810-432423106

Percentages: FG .506, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Green 5-10, Porter Jr. 3-9, Gordon 2-6, Garuba 1-1, Eason 1-3, Christopher 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith Jr. 2, Garuba, Gordon).

Turnovers: 26 (Porter Jr. 7, Green 5, Martin Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Gordon 2, Nix 2, Christopher, Eason, Marjanovic, Sengun, Smith Jr.).

Steals: 7 (Eason 3, Christopher, Garuba, Nix, Sengun).

Technical Fouls: Rockets, 3:54 third; Porter Jr., 00:11 fourth.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ingram37:408-194-41-55420
Williamson35:028-910-121-46326
Valanciunas20:162-73-42-4138
Jones19:273-70-01-3136
McCollum37:253-142-21-7719
Nance Jr.27:448-104-55-90322
Alvarado20:135-60-00-25512
Murphy III17:402-72-20-1016
Marshall15:031-30-01-1203
Graham9:192-40-00-0105
Daniels0:110-02-20-0002
Totals240:0042-8627-3112-362823119

Percentages: FG .488, FT .871.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Alvarado 2-3, Nance Jr. 2-3, Marshall 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-2, McCollum 1-7, Jones 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Murphy III 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ingram).

Turnovers: 12 (Nance Jr. 3, Williamson 3, Ingram 2, McCollum 2, Murphy III, Valanciunas).

Steals: 13 (Alvarado 3, Ingram 3, Graham 2, McCollum 2, Marshall, Valanciunas, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: Alvarado, 00:11 fourth.

Houston26243719106
New Orleans34292333119

A_15,367 (16,867). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

