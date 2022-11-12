|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|30:00
|6-11
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|2
|15
|Smith Jr.
|27:45
|4-10
|1-2
|6-15
|2
|4
|9
|Sengun
|18:58
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|6
|6
|Green
|38:13
|11-20
|6-6
|0-2
|6
|0
|33
|Porter Jr.
|33:32
|9-16
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|4
|23
|Martin Jr.
|25:43
|4-7
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|2
|9
|Garuba
|23:17
|1-2
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Eason
|21:03
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|5
|Nix
|11:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|Christopher
|6:04
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marjanovic
|4:08
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|40-79
|14-18
|10-43
|24
|23
|106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Green 5-10, Porter Jr. 3-9, Gordon 2-6, Garuba 1-1, Eason 1-3, Christopher 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith Jr. 2, Garuba, Gordon).
Turnovers: 26 (Porter Jr. 7, Green 5, Martin Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Gordon 2, Nix 2, Christopher, Eason, Marjanovic, Sengun, Smith Jr.).
Steals: 7 (Eason 3, Christopher, Garuba, Nix, Sengun).
Technical Fouls: Rockets, 3:54 third; Porter Jr., 00:11 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|37:40
|8-19
|4-4
|1-5
|5
|4
|20
|Williamson
|35:02
|8-9
|10-12
|1-4
|6
|3
|26
|Valanciunas
|20:16
|2-7
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|8
|Jones
|19:27
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|McCollum
|37:25
|3-14
|2-2
|1-7
|7
|1
|9
|Nance Jr.
|27:44
|8-10
|4-5
|5-9
|0
|3
|22
|Alvarado
|20:13
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|5
|12
|Murphy III
|17:40
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Marshall
|15:03
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|3
|Graham
|9:19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Daniels
|0:11
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|42-86
|27-31
|12-36
|28
|23
|119
Percentages: FG .488, FT .871.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Alvarado 2-3, Nance Jr. 2-3, Marshall 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-2, McCollum 1-7, Jones 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Murphy III 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ingram).
Turnovers: 12 (Nance Jr. 3, Williamson 3, Ingram 2, McCollum 2, Murphy III, Valanciunas).
Steals: 13 (Alvarado 3, Ingram 3, Graham 2, McCollum 2, Marshall, Valanciunas, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: Alvarado, 00:11 fourth.
|Houston
|26
|24
|37
|19
|—
|106
|New Orleans
|34
|29
|23
|33
|—
|119
A_15,367 (16,867). T_2:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.