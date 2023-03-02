NEW ORLEANS (121)
Ingram 18-29 3-3 40, Jones 3-7 0-0 7, Hernangomez 2-7 3-4 7, McCollum 9-19 4-4 24, Richardson 2-2 0-0 5, Marshall 3-6 3-4 9, Murphy III 3-10 0-0 9, Hayes 4-5 7-8 15, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 46-89 20-23 121.
PORTLAND (110)
Grant 7-14 9-10 28, Thybulle 5-10 0-0 12, Eubanks 1-1 0-0 2, Lillard 12-22 15-16 41, Simons 2-9 0-0 4, Watford 4-7 0-0 8, Little 0-4 0-0 0, Reddish 4-8 3-3 13, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Sharpe 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 36-81 27-29 110.
|New Orleans
|29
|24
|37
|31
|—
|121
|Portland
|31
|25
|35
|19
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-25 (Murphy III 3-10, McCollum 2-5, Jones 1-1, Lewis Jr. 1-1, Richardson 1-1, Ingram 1-5, Hayes 0-1, Marshall 0-1), Portland 11-38 (Grant 5-9, Thybulle 2-4, Reddish 2-5, Lillard 2-9, Sharpe 0-2, Little 0-3, Simons 0-3, Watford 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 41 (Hernangomez, McCollum 7), Portland 41 (Lillard, Thybulle 8). Assists_New Orleans 23 (McCollum 7), Portland 18 (Watford 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Portland 18. A_18,566 (19,393)
