Ingram38:2418-293-30-65140
Jones28:183-70-02-5257
Hernangomez20:552-73-43-7227
McCollum35:599-194-42-77124
Richardson20:002-20-00-2025
Murphy III31:593-100-01-5319
Marshall27:153-63-41-4129
Hayes15:414-57-81-43415
Lewis Jr.11:401-30-01-1023
Daniels9:491-10-00-0002
Totals240:0046-8920-2311-412320121

Percentages: FG .517, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Murphy III 3-10, McCollum 2-5, Jones 1-1, Lewis Jr. 1-1, Richardson 1-1, Ingram 1-5, Hayes 0-1, Marshall 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hayes 2, Daniels, Hernangomez).

Turnovers: 6 (McCollum 2, Richardson 2, Hernangomez, Jones).

Steals: 9 (Murphy III 3, Hayes 2, Ingram 2, Jones, Lewis Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grant37:317-149-100-43228
Thybulle38:035-100-04-84212
Eubanks17:401-10-01-4142
Lillard39:2712-2215-160-80141
Simons20:042-90-01-3104
Watford30:204-70-01-5638
Reddish24:164-83-32-32313
Little17:270-40-02-3130
Sharpe14:281-60-01-3002
Johnson0:440-00-00-0000
Totals240:0036-8127-2912-411818110

Percentages: FG .444, FT .931.

3-Point Goals: 11-38, .289 (Grant 5-9, Thybulle 2-4, Reddish 2-5, Lillard 2-9, Sharpe 0-2, Little 0-3, Simons 0-3, Watford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Thybulle 4, Eubanks 2, Grant, Sharpe).

Turnovers: 14 (Lillard 4, Watford 3, Grant 2, Sharpe 2, Little, Reddish, Simons).

Steals: 5 (Watford 2, Lillard, Reddish, Thybulle).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans29243731121
Portland31253519110

A_18,566 (19,393). T_2:13.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

