NEW ORLEANS (123)
Hayes 10-14 1-3 23, Ingram 5-15 6-8 17, Hernangomez 5-12 2-2 12, H.Jones 2-6 3-3 8, McCollum 10-19 2-3 23, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy III 4-4 2-2 14, Nance Jr. 3-5 4-4 10, Alvarado 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 5-8 1-1 14. Totals 45-88 21-26 123.
SACRAMENTO (109)
Barnes 4-9 4-4 12, Lyles 3-5 2-2 8, D.Jones 8-10 5-5 22, Holiday 2-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 6-14 2-2 15, Jackson 3-6 0-0 8, Lamb 5-9 3-3 15, Metu 5-8 1-2 12, Queta 1-3 3-4 5, DiVincenzo 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-76 20-22 109.
|New Orleans
|27
|33
|35
|28
|—
|123
|Sacramento
|25
|32
|27
|25
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-25 (Murphy III 4-4, Graham 3-6, Hayes 2-3, H.Jones 1-3, Ingram 1-3, McCollum 1-5, Alvarado 0-1), Sacramento 11-30 (Holiday 2-2, Jackson 2-3, Lamb 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-7, D.Jones 1-1, Metu 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lyles 0-1, Barnes 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 44 (Hayes, Hernangomez 12), Sacramento 34 (Barnes 6). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Ingram 8), Sacramento 28 (Mitchell 17). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Sacramento 20. A_16,047 (17,608)
