PORTLAND (110)
Grant 2-7 3-4 7, Thybulle 4-6 0-0 10, Nurkic 0-5 0-0 0, Reddish 4-8 3-4 11, Simons 7-15 1-1 17, Knox II 6-7 0-0 14, Walker 1-4 2-2 5, Watford 5-8 0-1 10, Eubanks 3-4 0-1 6, Little 4-8 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-6 1-2 1, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 14. Totals 43-88 14-20 110.
NEW ORLEANS (127)
Marshall 2-3 0-0 4, Murphy III 13-20 6-6 41, Valanciunas 5-8 1-1 11, Jones 7-9 0-0 16, McCollum 8-17 2-4 22, Hayes 0-3 3-6 3, Hernangomez 0-0 3-4 3, Nance Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Temple 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-4 2-2 2, Lewis Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Richardson 5-11 5-6 19. Totals 43-86 22-29 127.
|Portland
|25
|29
|19
|37
|—
|110
|New Orleans
|42
|32
|35
|18
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Portland 10-33 (Knox II 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Thybulle 2-3, Simons 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-1, Walker 1-1, Little 0-2, Nurkic 0-2, Grant 0-3, Johnson 0-4, Reddish 0-4), New Orleans 19-40 (Murphy III 9-14, McCollum 4-8, Richardson 4-8, Jones 2-4, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Temple 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 46 (Eubanks, Watford 7), New Orleans 43 (Valanciunas 12). Assists_Portland 26 (Grant, Little, Simons 4), New Orleans 35 (McCollum 11). Total Fouls_Portland 21, New Orleans 19. A_16,676 (16,867)
