FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant19:142-73-40-2407
Thybulle24:184-60-00-00210
Nurkic10:230-50-01-2020
Reddish26:214-83-40-43211
Simons24:497-151-10-24217
Little25:314-82-21-64210
Watford22:355-80-11-73110
Sharpe21:395-72-31-43214
Arcidiacono16:442-30-00-1155
Eubanks12:263-40-12-7006
Johnson12:000-61-21-2311
Knox II12:006-70-01-51214
Walker12:001-42-22-4005
Totals240:0043-8814-2010-462621110

Percentages: FG .489, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Knox II 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Thybulle 2-3, Simons 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-1, Walker 1-1, Little 0-2, Nurkic 0-2, Grant 0-3, Johnson 0-4, Reddish 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Walker).

Turnovers: 17 (Sharpe 4, Nurkic 2, Reddish 2, Thybulle 2, Arcidiacono, Eubanks, Grant, Johnson, Simons, Walker, Watford).

Steals: 10 (Thybulle 3, Watford 2, Arcidiacono, Eubanks, Grant, Nurkic, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marshall28:232-30-00-3514
Murphy III29:4713-206-61-71241
Valanciunas20:525-81-13-122211
Jones30:437-90-00-47216
McCollum29:408-172-41-511022
Richardson28:105-115-60-21219
Daniels26:020-42-20-1422
Hayes12:320-33-61-4213
Lewis Jr.10:312-60-00-0034
Temple8:440-40-02-2100
Nance Jr.8:091-10-00-2032
Hernangomez6:270-03-40-1113
Totals240:0043-8622-298-433519127

Percentages: FG .500, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Murphy III 9-14, McCollum 4-8, Richardson 4-8, Jones 2-4, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Temple 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Richardson 2, Valanciunas 2, Hayes, Lewis Jr., Murphy III).

Turnovers: 15 (Daniels 3, Marshall 3, McCollum 3, Jones 2, Hernangomez, Lewis Jr., Murphy III, Valanciunas).

Steals: 11 (Richardson 4, Jones 2, Lewis Jr. 2, Hayes, McCollum, Murphy III).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland25291937110
New Orleans42323518127

A_16,676 (16,867). T_2:12.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you