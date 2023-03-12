|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|19:14
|2-7
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|0
|7
|Thybulle
|24:18
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|Nurkic
|10:23
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Reddish
|26:21
|4-8
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|11
|Simons
|24:49
|7-15
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|2
|17
|Little
|25:31
|4-8
|2-2
|1-6
|4
|2
|10
|Watford
|22:35
|5-8
|0-1
|1-7
|3
|1
|10
|Sharpe
|21:39
|5-7
|2-3
|1-4
|3
|2
|14
|Arcidiacono
|16:44
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|5
|Eubanks
|12:26
|3-4
|0-1
|2-7
|0
|0
|6
|Johnson
|12:00
|0-6
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|1
|Knox II
|12:00
|6-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|14
|Walker
|12:00
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|43-88
|14-20
|10-46
|26
|21
|110
Percentages: FG .489, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Knox II 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Thybulle 2-3, Simons 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-1, Walker 1-1, Little 0-2, Nurkic 0-2, Grant 0-3, Johnson 0-4, Reddish 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Walker).
Turnovers: 17 (Sharpe 4, Nurkic 2, Reddish 2, Thybulle 2, Arcidiacono, Eubanks, Grant, Johnson, Simons, Walker, Watford).
Steals: 10 (Thybulle 3, Watford 2, Arcidiacono, Eubanks, Grant, Nurkic, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marshall
|28:23
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|4
|Murphy III
|29:47
|13-20
|6-6
|1-7
|1
|2
|41
|Valanciunas
|20:52
|5-8
|1-1
|3-12
|2
|2
|11
|Jones
|30:43
|7-9
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|2
|16
|McCollum
|29:40
|8-17
|2-4
|1-5
|11
|0
|22
|Richardson
|28:10
|5-11
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|19
|Daniels
|26:02
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|2
|Hayes
|12:32
|0-3
|3-6
|1-4
|2
|1
|3
|Lewis Jr.
|10:31
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Temple
|8:44
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|0
|Nance Jr.
|8:09
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Hernangomez
|6:27
|0-0
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|43-86
|22-29
|8-43
|35
|19
|127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Murphy III 9-14, McCollum 4-8, Richardson 4-8, Jones 2-4, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Temple 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Richardson 2, Valanciunas 2, Hayes, Lewis Jr., Murphy III).
Turnovers: 15 (Daniels 3, Marshall 3, McCollum 3, Jones 2, Hernangomez, Lewis Jr., Murphy III, Valanciunas).
Steals: 11 (Richardson 4, Jones 2, Lewis Jr. 2, Hayes, McCollum, Murphy III).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|25
|29
|19
|37
|—
|110
|New Orleans
|42
|32
|35
|18
|—
|127
A_16,676 (16,867). T_2:12.
