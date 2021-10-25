|New Orleans
|0
|10
|0
|3
|—
|13
|Seattle
|7
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 84 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:08.
Second Quarter
NO_FG B.Johnson 21, 4:23.
NO_Kamara 13 pass from J.Winston (B.Johnson kick), :47.
Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 50, :14.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG B.Johnson 33, 1:56.
A_68,563.
|NO
|Sea
|First downs
|21
|14
|Total Net Yards
|304
|219
|Rushes-yards
|31-94
|28-90
|Passing
|210
|129
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|1-33
|3-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-35-0
|12-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|5-38
|Punts
|6-47.5
|5-48.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-90
|6-53
|Time of Possession
|32:49
|27:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 20-51, J.Winston 8-40, Montgomery 1-4, Armah 1-2, Ozigbo 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Collins 16-35, Homer 1-14, Everett 1-12, Smith 3-12, Penny 6-9, Swain 1-8.
PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 19-35-0-222. Seattle, Smith 12-22-0-167.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 10-128, Trautman 3-36, Callaway 3-32, Smith 1-11, J.Johnson 1-8, Ozigbo 1-7. Seattle, Swain 4-39, Everett 3-11, Metcalf 2-96, Lockett 2-12, Collins 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 53, Myers 44.