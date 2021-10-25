New Orleans0100313
Seattle703010

First Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 84 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:08.

Second Quarter

NO_FG B.Johnson 21, 4:23.

NO_Kamara 13 pass from J.Winston (B.Johnson kick), :47.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 50, :14.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG B.Johnson 33, 1:56.

A_68,563.

NOSea
First downs2114
Total Net Yards304219
Rushes-yards31-9428-90
Passing210129
Punt Returns1-22-19
Kickoff Returns1-333-53
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int19-35-012-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-125-38
Punts6-47.55-48.4
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-906-53
Time of Possession32:4927:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 20-51, J.Winston 8-40, Montgomery 1-4, Armah 1-2, Ozigbo 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Collins 16-35, Homer 1-14, Everett 1-12, Smith 3-12, Penny 6-9, Swain 1-8.

PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 19-35-0-222. Seattle, Smith 12-22-0-167.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 10-128, Trautman 3-36, Callaway 3-32, Smith 1-11, J.Johnson 1-8, Ozigbo 1-7. Seattle, Swain 4-39, Everett 3-11, Metcalf 2-96, Lockett 2-12, Collins 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 53, Myers 44.

