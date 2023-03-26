FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ingram33:3312-225-50-413332
Murphy III37:0411-140-00-21332
Valanciunas31:418-180-02-134517
Jones23:242-20-04-6224
McCollum35:218-152-22-88221
Richardson24:535-100-01-12113
Marshall22:133-71-20-3218
Nance Jr.13:261-40-02-5332
Daniels12:390-20-00-1110
Hernangomez2:531-20-01-2002
Temple2:530-00-00-0000
Totals240:0051-968-912-453621131

Percentages: FG .531, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 21-34, .618 (Murphy III 10-12, Ingram 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Richardson 3-6, Marshall 1-2, Valanciunas 1-2, Nance Jr. 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (McCollum, Murphy III, Valanciunas).

Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, McCollum 3, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Valanciunas 2, Ingram).

Steals: 11 (Jones 2, McCollum 2, Murphy III 2, Daniels, Hernangomez, Nance Jr., Richardson, Valanciunas).

Technical Fouls: Marshall, 1:47 second; Pelicans, 6:25 third.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leonard27:264-164-61-64112
Morris Sr.22:051-30-00-2102
Zubac17:306-71-20-52313
Gordon24:095-52-20-31015
Westbrook25:514-125-50-35214
Hyland23:517-121-10-27218
Batum20:214-61-10-11013
Mann19:521-22-20-1235
Plumlee18:112-21-21-5305
Covington16:054-50-00-21011
Coffey9:370-10-00-0000
Diabate8:161-20-00-0022
Moon6:460-20-00-1210
Totals240:0039-7517-212-312914110

Percentages: FG .520, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Batum 4-6, Covington 3-3, Gordon 3-3, Hyland 3-8, Mann 1-1, Westbrook 1-5, Morris Sr. 0-1, Leonard 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Plumlee 2, Zubac 2, Coffey, Covington).

Turnovers: 19 (Hyland 5, Westbrook 4, Gordon 2, Leonard 2, Mann 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Plumlee).

Steals: 9 (Covington 2, Leonard 2, Batum, Diabate, Gordon, Mann, Plumlee).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans37313132131
L.A. Clippers26302925110

A_17,702 (18,997). T_2:06.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

