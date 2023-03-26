|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|33:33
|12-22
|5-5
|0-4
|13
|3
|32
|Murphy III
|37:04
|11-14
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|32
|Valanciunas
|31:41
|8-18
|0-0
|2-13
|4
|5
|17
|Jones
|23:24
|2-2
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|2
|4
|McCollum
|35:21
|8-15
|2-2
|2-8
|8
|2
|21
|Richardson
|24:53
|5-10
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|13
|Marshall
|22:13
|3-7
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|8
|Nance Jr.
|13:26
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|3
|2
|Daniels
|12:39
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Hernangomez
|2:53
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Temple
|2:53
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|51-96
|8-9
|12-45
|36
|21
|131
Percentages: FG .531, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 21-34, .618 (Murphy III 10-12, Ingram 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Richardson 3-6, Marshall 1-2, Valanciunas 1-2, Nance Jr. 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McCollum, Murphy III, Valanciunas).
Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, McCollum 3, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Valanciunas 2, Ingram).
Steals: 11 (Jones 2, McCollum 2, Murphy III 2, Daniels, Hernangomez, Nance Jr., Richardson, Valanciunas).
Technical Fouls: Marshall, 1:47 second; Pelicans, 6:25 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leonard
|27:26
|4-16
|4-6
|1-6
|4
|1
|12
|Morris Sr.
|22:05
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Zubac
|17:30
|6-7
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|13
|Gordon
|24:09
|5-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|15
|Westbrook
|25:51
|4-12
|5-5
|0-3
|5
|2
|14
|Hyland
|23:51
|7-12
|1-1
|0-2
|7
|2
|18
|Batum
|20:21
|4-6
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|13
|Mann
|19:52
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|5
|Plumlee
|18:11
|2-2
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|0
|5
|Covington
|16:05
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|Coffey
|9:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diabate
|8:16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Moon
|6:46
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-75
|17-21
|2-31
|29
|14
|110
Percentages: FG .520, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Batum 4-6, Covington 3-3, Gordon 3-3, Hyland 3-8, Mann 1-1, Westbrook 1-5, Morris Sr. 0-1, Leonard 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Plumlee 2, Zubac 2, Coffey, Covington).
Turnovers: 19 (Hyland 5, Westbrook 4, Gordon 2, Leonard 2, Mann 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Plumlee).
Steals: 9 (Covington 2, Leonard 2, Batum, Diabate, Gordon, Mann, Plumlee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|37
|31
|31
|32
|—
|131
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|30
|29
|25
|—
|110
A_17,702 (18,997). T_2:06.
