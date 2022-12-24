New Orleans0314017
Cleveland0100010

Second Quarter

Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55.

Cle_FG York 30, 4:07.

NO_FG Lutz 23, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 9:40.

NO_A.Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), :55.

A_67,431.

NOCle
First downs1415
Total Net Yards244249
Rushes-yards39-15234-124
Passing92125
Punt Returns1-02-15
Kickoff Returns2-473-95
Interceptions Ret.1-361-40
Comp-Att-Int8-15-115-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-10
Punts6-42.3335-42.6
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards2-154-45
Time of Possession29:1430:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 20-76, Hill 9-56, D.Johnson 7-16, Prentice 2-5, Dalton 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 24-92, Watson 3-24, Hunt 7-8.

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 8-15-1-92. Cleveland, Watson 15-31-1-135.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Shaheed 4-41, Kamara 2-34, J.Johnson 1-9, D.Johnson 1-8. Cleveland, Cooper 6-72, Hunt 3-14, Njoku 2-14, Da.Bell 1-18, Chubb 1-10, Woods 1-5, Peoples-Jones 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

