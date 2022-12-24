|New Orleans
|0
|3
|14
|0
|—
|17
|Cleveland
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
Second Quarter
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55.
Cle_FG York 30, 4:07.
NO_FG Lutz 23, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 9:40.
NO_A.Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), :55.
A_67,431.
|NO
|Cle
|First downs
|14
|15
|Total Net Yards
|244
|249
|Rushes-yards
|39-152
|34-124
|Passing
|92
|125
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|3-95
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-36
|1-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-15-1
|15-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-10
|Punts
|6-42.333
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|29:14
|30:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 20-76, Hill 9-56, D.Johnson 7-16, Prentice 2-5, Dalton 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 24-92, Watson 3-24, Hunt 7-8.
PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 8-15-1-92. Cleveland, Watson 15-31-1-135.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Shaheed 4-41, Kamara 2-34, J.Johnson 1-9, D.Johnson 1-8. Cleveland, Cooper 6-72, Hunt 3-14, Njoku 2-14, Da.Bell 1-18, Chubb 1-10, Woods 1-5, Peoples-Jones 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
