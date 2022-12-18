|Atlanta
|0
|3
|7
|8
|—
|18
|New Orleans
|14
|0
|7
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
NO_Ju.Johnson 19 pass from A.Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:06.
NO_Shaheed 68 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), 8:17.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 28, 11:15.
Third Quarter
Atl_Allgeier 5 run (Koo kick), 10:46.
NO_Ju.Johnson 22 pass from A.Dalton (Lutz kick), 3:34.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Patterson 3 run (Allgeier run), 7:07.
|Atl
|NO
|First downs
|21
|17
|Total Net Yards
|320
|348
|Rushes-yards
|39-231
|34-134
|Passing
|89
|214
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-26-0
|13-19-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-8
|2-17
|Punts
|5-41.6
|4-45.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|6-46
|Time of Possession
|30:56
|29:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 17-139, Patterson 14-52, Ridder 6-38, Huntley 1-2, Franks 1-0. New Orleans, Kamara 21-91, Hill 7-30, D.Johnson 4-12, Dalton 2-1.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 13-26-0-97. New Orleans, Dalton 11-17-0-151, Hill 2-2-0-80.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 7-70, Pruitt 2-20, Williams 2-10, Patterson 1-0, Allgeier 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, J.Johnson 4-67, Shaheed 3-95, Olave 3-53, Kamara 2-13, Prentice 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
