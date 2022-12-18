Atlanta037818
New Orleans1407021

First Quarter

NO_Ju.Johnson 19 pass from A.Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:06.

NO_Shaheed 68 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), 8:17.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 28, 11:15.

Third Quarter

Atl_Allgeier 5 run (Koo kick), 10:46.

NO_Ju.Johnson 22 pass from A.Dalton (Lutz kick), 3:34.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Patterson 3 run (Allgeier run), 7:07.

AtlNO
First downs2117
Total Net Yards320348
Rushes-yards39-23134-134
Passing89214
Punt Returns2-132-1
Kickoff Returns1-30-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int13-26-013-19-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-82-17
Punts5-41.64-45.25
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards3-306-46
Time of Possession30:5629:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 17-139, Patterson 14-52, Ridder 6-38, Huntley 1-2, Franks 1-0. New Orleans, Kamara 21-91, Hill 7-30, D.Johnson 4-12, Dalton 2-1.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 13-26-0-97. New Orleans, Dalton 11-17-0-151, Hill 2-2-0-80.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 7-70, Pruitt 2-20, Williams 2-10, Patterson 1-0, Allgeier 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, J.Johnson 4-67, Shaheed 3-95, Olave 3-53, Kamara 2-13, Prentice 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

