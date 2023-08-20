|New Orleans
|0
|13
|3
|6
|—
|22
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
Second Quarter
NO_Miller 7 run (Grupe kick), 12:54.
LAC_FG Hopkins 25, 9:57.
NO_FG Grupe 35, 1:56.
LAC_Stick 6 run (Dicker kick), :33.
NO_FG Grupe 37, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 33, 11:07.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 51, 14:15.
NO_FG Lutz 34, 7:38.
LAC_Stick 1 run (Hopkins kick), 3:46.
A_64,455.
|NO
|LAC
|First downs
|13
|19
|Total Net Yards
|339
|309
|Rushes-yards
|26-61
|22-120
|Passing
|278
|189
|Punt Returns
|4-30
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|4-75
|4-92
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-24
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-38-0
|21-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|5-44
|Punts
|7-44.429
|5-50.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|14-141
|5-26
|Time of Possession
|34:14
|25:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Miller 10-23, D.Williams 8-17, Merriweather 5-15, Kirklin 1-8, Haener 2-(minus 2). L.A. Chargers, Stick 7-63, Spiller 5-27, Dotson 6-21, Kelley 4-9.
PASSING_New Orleans, Winston 13-21-0-169, Haener 11-17-0-118. L.A. Chargers, Stick 21-41-2-233.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Merriweather 4-26, S.Davis 3-63, Kirklin 3-59, Miller 3-36, Krull 3-30, Perry 3-22, Bowden 2-37, Merritt 1-8, D.Williams 1-4, Prentice 1-2. L.A. Chargers, Smartt 4-32, Doss 3-42, Johnston 3-37, D.Davis 3-24, Kampmoyer 2-25, Hoosman 2-5, Bynum 1-39, Wilson 1-14, Hightower 1-10, Kelley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
