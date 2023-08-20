New Orleans0133622
L.A. Chargers0100717

Second Quarter

NO_Miller 7 run (Grupe kick), 12:54.

LAC_FG Hopkins 25, 9:57.

NO_FG Grupe 35, 1:56.

LAC_Stick 6 run (Dicker kick), :33.

NO_FG Grupe 37, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 33, 11:07.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 51, 14:15.

NO_FG Lutz 34, 7:38.

LAC_Stick 1 run (Hopkins kick), 3:46.

A_64,455.

NOLAC
First downs1319
Total Net Yards339309
Rushes-yards26-6122-120
Passing278189
Punt Returns4-303-5
Kickoff Returns4-754-92
Interceptions Ret.2-240-0
Comp-Att-Int24-38-021-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-95-44
Punts7-44.4295-50.8
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards14-1415-26
Time of Possession34:1425:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Miller 10-23, D.Williams 8-17, Merriweather 5-15, Kirklin 1-8, Haener 2-(minus 2). L.A. Chargers, Stick 7-63, Spiller 5-27, Dotson 6-21, Kelley 4-9.

PASSING_New Orleans, Winston 13-21-0-169, Haener 11-17-0-118. L.A. Chargers, Stick 21-41-2-233.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Merriweather 4-26, S.Davis 3-63, Kirklin 3-59, Miller 3-36, Krull 3-30, Perry 3-22, Bowden 2-37, Merritt 1-8, D.Williams 1-4, Prentice 1-2. L.A. Chargers, Smartt 4-32, Doss 3-42, Johnston 3-37, D.Davis 3-24, Kampmoyer 2-25, Hoosman 2-5, Bynum 1-39, Wilson 1-14, Hightower 1-10, Kelley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

