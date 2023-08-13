Kansas City0714324
New Orleans1430926

First Quarter

NO_Kirkwood 4 pass from Carr (Lutz kick), 9:36.

NO_Perry 29 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 4:59.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 36, 13:45.

KC_R.James 1 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 8:26.

Third Quarter

KC_Ross 15 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 6:02.

KC_Crawford 8 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 36, 6:17.

NO_Merriweather 2 pass from Haener (run failed), 1:20.

NO_FG Grupe 31, :00.

A_70,028.

KCNO
First downs1721
Total Net Yards346332
Rushes-yards17-8328-93
Passing263239
Punt Returns3-152-30
Kickoff Returns5-945-108
Interceptions Ret.1-02-9
Comp-Att-Int22-40-227-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-183-28
Punts5-42.87-38.857
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-619-79
Time of Possession26:4633:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Oladokun 1-30, Perine 6-24, Prince 4-14, Edwards-Helaire 3-7, Mahomes 1-5, Ealy 1-3, Bell 1-0. New Orleans, Williams 9-28, Merriweather 9-24, Winston 2-14, Kamara 3-14, Haener 1-8, Miller 4-5.

PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 11-18-1-155, Gabbert 4-8-0-59, Oladokun 5-12-1-52, Mahomes 2-2-0-15. New Orleans, Haener 10-17-1-105, Winston 11-13-0-92, Carr 6-8-0-70.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Remigio 4-71, Powell 3-42, Rice 3-30, James 2-44, Ross 2-29, Crawford 2-27, Edwards-Helaire 2-15, Ealy 2-10, Gray 1-11, Smith-Marsette 1-2. New Orleans, Perry 6-70, Edwards 3-37, Baker 2-30, J.Johnson 2-29, Kamara 2-21, S.Davis 2-20, Merriweather 2-17, Thomas 1-16, Graham 1-10, Kirklin 1-5, Kirkwood 1-4, Bowden 1-3, Bargas 1-2, Hill 1-2, Miller 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

