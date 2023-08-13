|Kansas City
|0
|7
|14
|3
|—
|24
|New Orleans
|14
|3
|0
|9
|—
|26
First Quarter
NO_Kirkwood 4 pass from Carr (Lutz kick), 9:36.
NO_Perry 29 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 4:59.
Second Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 36, 13:45.
KC_R.James 1 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 8:26.
Third Quarter
KC_Ross 15 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 6:02.
KC_Crawford 8 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 36, 6:17.
NO_Merriweather 2 pass from Haener (run failed), 1:20.
NO_FG Grupe 31, :00.
A_70,028.
|KC
|NO
|First downs
|17
|21
|Total Net Yards
|346
|332
|Rushes-yards
|17-83
|28-93
|Passing
|263
|239
|Punt Returns
|3-15
|2-30
|Kickoff Returns
|5-94
|5-108
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-9
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-2
|27-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-28
|Punts
|5-42.8
|7-38.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-61
|9-79
|Time of Possession
|26:46
|33:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Oladokun 1-30, Perine 6-24, Prince 4-14, Edwards-Helaire 3-7, Mahomes 1-5, Ealy 1-3, Bell 1-0. New Orleans, Williams 9-28, Merriweather 9-24, Winston 2-14, Kamara 3-14, Haener 1-8, Miller 4-5.
PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 11-18-1-155, Gabbert 4-8-0-59, Oladokun 5-12-1-52, Mahomes 2-2-0-15. New Orleans, Haener 10-17-1-105, Winston 11-13-0-92, Carr 6-8-0-70.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Remigio 4-71, Powell 3-42, Rice 3-30, James 2-44, Ross 2-29, Crawford 2-27, Edwards-Helaire 2-15, Ealy 2-10, Gray 1-11, Smith-Marsette 1-2. New Orleans, Perry 6-70, Edwards 3-37, Baker 2-30, J.Johnson 2-29, Kamara 2-21, S.Davis 2-20, Merriweather 2-17, Thomas 1-16, Graham 1-10, Kirklin 1-5, Kirkwood 1-4, Bowden 1-3, Bargas 1-2, Hill 1-2, Miller 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
