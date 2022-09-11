|New Orleans
|7
|0
|3
|17
|—
|27
|Atlanta
|3
|13
|7
|3
|—
|26
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:40.
NO_Hill 11 run (Lutz kick), 5:44.
Second Quarter
Atl_Patterson 5 run (Koo kick), 12:12.
Atl_FG Koo 50, 1:06.
Atl_FG Koo 40, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 49, 9:15.
Atl_Mariota 2 run (Koo kick), 6:49.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 27, 12:41.
NO_Thomas 3 pass from Winston (Olave pass from Winston), 11:12.
NO_Thomas 9 pass from Winston (run failed), 3:38.
NO_FG Lutz 51, :19.
|NO
|Atl
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|385
|416
|Rushes-yards
|19-151
|38-201
|Passing
|234
|215
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|3-42
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|20-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-35
|0-0
|Punts
|5-54.4
|4-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-99
|8-55
|Time of Possession
|26:16
|33:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Hill 4-81, Kamara 9-39, Ingram 4-22, Winston 2-9. Atlanta, Patterson 22-120, Mariota 12-72, A.Williams 2-7, D.Williams 2-2.
PASSING_New Orleans, Winston 23-34-0-269. Atlanta, Mariota 20-33-0-215.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Landry 7-114, Thomas 5-57, Olave 3-41, Kamara 3-7, Johnson 2-43, Harty 1-4, Hill 1-2, Ingram 1-1. Atlanta, London 5-74, Zaccheaus 4-49, Hodge 3-38, Patterson 3-16, Pitts 2-19, A.Williams 1-8, Firkser 1-6, Hesse 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 44. Atlanta, Koo 63.
