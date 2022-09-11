New Orleans7031727
Atlanta3137326

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:40.

NO_Hill 11 run (Lutz kick), 5:44.

Second Quarter

Atl_Patterson 5 run (Koo kick), 12:12.

Atl_FG Koo 50, 1:06.

Atl_FG Koo 40, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 49, 9:15.

Atl_Mariota 2 run (Koo kick), 6:49.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 27, 12:41.

NO_Thomas 3 pass from Winston (Olave pass from Winston), 11:12.

NO_Thomas 9 pass from Winston (run failed), 3:38.

NO_FG Lutz 51, :19.

NOAtl
First downs1826
Total Net Yards385416
Rushes-yards19-15138-201
Passing234215
Punt Returns1-123-42
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int23-34-020-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-350-0
Punts5-54.44-45.0
Fumbles-Lost1-13-2
Penalties-Yards8-998-55
Time of Possession26:1633:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Hill 4-81, Kamara 9-39, Ingram 4-22, Winston 2-9. Atlanta, Patterson 22-120, Mariota 12-72, A.Williams 2-7, D.Williams 2-2.

PASSING_New Orleans, Winston 23-34-0-269. Atlanta, Mariota 20-33-0-215.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Landry 7-114, Thomas 5-57, Olave 3-41, Kamara 3-7, Johnson 2-43, Harty 1-4, Hill 1-2, Ingram 1-1. Atlanta, London 5-74, Zaccheaus 4-49, Hodge 3-38, Patterson 3-16, Pitts 2-19, A.Williams 1-8, Firkser 1-6, Hesse 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 44. Atlanta, Koo 63.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

