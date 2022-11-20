|L.A. Rams
|7
|7
|0
|6
|—
|20
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|14
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 46, 4:14. Drive: 9 plays, 31 yards, 4:36. Key Play: Dalton 26 pass to J.Johnson on 3rd-and-1. New Orleans 3, L.A. Rams 0.
LAR_Atwell 62 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 4:00. Drive: 2 plays, 62 yards, 00:14. Key Play: Powell kick return to L.A. Rams 38. L.A. Rams 7, New Orleans 3.
Second Quarter
NO_J.Johnson 8 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:11. Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Kamara 11 run; Ta.Hill 12 run; Dalton 15 pass to Kamara. New Orleans 10, L.A. Rams 7.
LAR_Al.Robinson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :19. Drive: 11 plays, 87 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Stafford 9 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-1; Stafford 16 pass to Jefferson; Stafford 20 pass to Jefferson; Stafford 18 pass to Higbee. L.A. Rams 14, New Orleans 10.
Third Quarter
NO_Landry 7 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:23. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Dalton 18 pass to Olave; Dalton 13 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-2; Dalton 15 pass to Kamara; Dalton 18 pass to Landry. New Orleans 17, L.A. Rams 14.
NO_Olave 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 5:47. Drive: 5 plays, 68 yards, 2:53. Key Play: Dalton 13 pass to J.Johnson. New Orleans 24, L.A. Rams 14.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 33, 14:48. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:59. Key Plays: Perkins 23 run; Perkins 7 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Williams 17 run on 3rd-and-10. New Orleans 24, L.A. Rams 17.
NO_FG Lutz 25, 9:06. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:42. Key Plays: Ta.Hill 11 run; Dalton 11 pass to D.Johnson; Ta.Hill 14 pass to Olave; Dalton 8 pass to Shaheed on 3rd-and-14. New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 17.
LAR_FG Gay 58, :06. Drive: 6 plays, 34 yards, 1:17. Key Plays: Perkins 20 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-11; Perkins 15 pass to Al.Robinson. New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20.
A_70,025.
|LAR
|NO
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|19
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|4-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|336
|323
|Total Plays
|62
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|148
|88
|Rushes
|30
|24
|Avg per rush
|4.933
|3.667
|NET YARDS PASSING
|188
|235
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-35
|4-39
|Gross-Yds passing
|223
|274
|Completed-Att.
|16-28
|22-28
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.875
|7.344
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|6-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-47.667
|5-47.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|48
|40
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|4-40
|Kickoff Returns
|1-34
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-55
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:12
|30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 14-61, Perkins 5-39, K.Williams 7-36, Henderson 2-9, Stafford 1-4, Powell 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Hill 9-52, Kamara 12-42, Dalton 2-(minus 2), D.Johnson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 11-18-0-159, Perkins 5-10-0-64. New Orleans, Dalton 21-25-0-260, Hill 1-3-0-14.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Al.Robinson 4-47, Higbee 4-45, Jefferson 3-41, Powell 2-16, Atwell 1-62, K.Williams 1-8, Skowronek 1-4. New Orleans, Olave 5-102, Kamara 4-47, J.Johnson 3-47, Landry 3-33, Trautman 3-12, D.Johnson 1-11, Hill 1-8, Shaheed 1-8, Callaway 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 2-9. New Orleans, Shaheed 4-40.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 1-34. New Orleans, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Wagner 4-7-0, Ramsey 4-2-0, Hill 4-1-0, Floyd 3-2-2, Rapp 3-2-0, Scott 2-3-0, Donald 2-2-0, A.Robinson 2-1-0, Gaines 2-0-2, Copeland 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Kendrick 1-1-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Yeast 1-0-0, Jones 0-3-0. New Orleans, Elliss 5-5-1.5, Adebo 5-0-0, Mathieu 4-2-0, Taylor 4-1-0, Harris 4-0-0, Davis 3-5-.5, Granderson 3-4-1.5, Onyemata 3-2-0, Maye 3-0-0, Zuniga 2-0-0, Turner 1-0-0, Tuttle 0-3-0, Street 0-2-0, Kpassagnon 0-1-.5.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, None. New Orleans, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.
