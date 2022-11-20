|L.A. Rams
|7
|7
|0
|6
|—
|20
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|14
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 46, 4:14.
LAR_Atwell 62 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 4:00.
Second Quarter
NO_J.Johnson 8 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:11.
LAR_Al.Robinson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :19.
Third Quarter
NO_Landry 7 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:23.
NO_Olave 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 5:47.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 33, 14:48.
NO_FG Lutz 25, 9:06.
LAR_FG Gay 58, :06.
A_70,025.
|LAR
|NO
|First downs
|17
|19
|Total Net Yards
|336
|323
|Rushes-yards
|30-148
|24-88
|Passing
|188
|235
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|4-40
|Kickoff Returns
|1-34
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-28-0
|22-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-35
|4-39
|Punts
|6-47.667
|5-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|29:12
|30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 14-61, Perkins 5-39, K.Williams 7-36, Henderson 2-9, Stafford 1-4, Powell 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Hill 9-52, Kamara 12-42, Dalton 2-(minus 2), D.Johnson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 11-18-0-159, Perkins 5-10-0-64. New Orleans, Dalton 21-25-0-260, Hill 1-3-0-14.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Al.Robinson 4-47, Higbee 4-45, Jefferson 3-41, Powell 2-16, Atwell 1-62, K.Williams 1-8, Skowronek 1-4. New Orleans, Olave 5-102, Kamara 4-47, J.Johnson 3-47, Landry 3-33, Trautman 3-12, D.Johnson 1-11, Hill 1-8, Shaheed 1-8, Callaway 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.