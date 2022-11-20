L.A. Rams770620
New Orleans3714327

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 46, 4:14.

LAR_Atwell 62 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 4:00.

Second Quarter

NO_J.Johnson 8 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:11.

LAR_Al.Robinson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :19.

Third Quarter

NO_Landry 7 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:23.

NO_Olave 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 5:47.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 33, 14:48.

NO_FG Lutz 25, 9:06.

LAR_FG Gay 58, :06.

A_70,025.

LARNO
First downs1719
Total Net Yards336323
Rushes-yards30-14824-88
Passing188235
Punt Returns2-144-40
Kickoff Returns1-340-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-28-022-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-354-39
Punts6-47.6675-47.8
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-552-15
Time of Possession29:1230:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 14-61, Perkins 5-39, K.Williams 7-36, Henderson 2-9, Stafford 1-4, Powell 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Hill 9-52, Kamara 12-42, Dalton 2-(minus 2), D.Johnson 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 11-18-0-159, Perkins 5-10-0-64. New Orleans, Dalton 21-25-0-260, Hill 1-3-0-14.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Al.Robinson 4-47, Higbee 4-45, Jefferson 3-41, Powell 2-16, Atwell 1-62, K.Williams 1-8, Skowronek 1-4. New Orleans, Olave 5-102, Kamara 4-47, J.Johnson 3-47, Landry 3-33, Trautman 3-12, D.Johnson 1-11, Hill 1-8, Shaheed 1-8, Callaway 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

