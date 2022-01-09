New Orleans7170630
Atlanta337720

First Quarter

NO_Trautman 18 pass from Hill (Maher kick), 8:29.

Atl_FG Koo 48, 3:15.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:31.

NO_T.Smith 13 pass from Siemian (Maher kick), 5:47.

NO_FG Maher 37, 1:03.

NO_Johnson 5 pass from Siemian (Maher kick), :02.

Third Quarter

Atl_Ollison 19 run (Koo kick), 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Maher 27, 10:55.

NO_FG Maher 33, 7:36.

Atl_Gage 1 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), :21.

A_68,336.

NOAtl
First downs2213
Total Net Yards369257
Rushes-yards46-19512-62
Passing174195
Punt Returns0-01-12
Kickoff Returns3-414-93
Interceptions Ret.1-170-0
Comp-Att-Int16-24-020-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-43-21
Punts2-50.02-46.5
Fumbles-Lost2-03-2
Penalties-Yards4-405-46
Time of Possession39:1720:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 30-146, Jones 7-22, Hill 5-18, Harris 1-9, Prentice 1-1, Siemian 2-(minus 1). Atlanta, Davis 6-30, Ollison 1-19, Patterson 4-11, Ryan 1-2.

PASSING_New Orleans, Hill 7-9-0-107, Siemian 9-15-0-71. Atlanta, Ryan 20-33-1-216.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Smith 5-76, Harris 3-24, Kamara 2-16, Humphrey 1-26, Trautman 1-18, Vannett 1-10, Johnson 1-5, Prentice 1-2, Montgomery 1-1. Atlanta, Gage 9-126, Zaccheaus 3-47, Davis 3-(minus 2), K.Pitts 2-8, Hurst 1-33, K.Smith 1-3, Patterson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Maher 34.

