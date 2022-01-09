|New Orleans
|7
|17
|0
|6
|—
|30
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|7
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
NO_Trautman 18 pass from Hill (Maher kick), 8:29.
Atl_FG Koo 48, 3:15.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:31.
NO_T.Smith 13 pass from Siemian (Maher kick), 5:47.
NO_FG Maher 37, 1:03.
NO_Johnson 5 pass from Siemian (Maher kick), :02.
Third Quarter
Atl_Ollison 19 run (Koo kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Maher 27, 10:55.
NO_FG Maher 33, 7:36.
Atl_Gage 1 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), :21.
A_68,336.
|NO
|Atl
|First downs
|22
|13
|Total Net Yards
|369
|257
|Rushes-yards
|46-195
|12-62
|Passing
|174
|195
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-41
|4-93
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-24-0
|20-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-21
|Punts
|2-50.0
|2-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|5-46
|Time of Possession
|39:17
|20:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 30-146, Jones 7-22, Hill 5-18, Harris 1-9, Prentice 1-1, Siemian 2-(minus 1). Atlanta, Davis 6-30, Ollison 1-19, Patterson 4-11, Ryan 1-2.
PASSING_New Orleans, Hill 7-9-0-107, Siemian 9-15-0-71. Atlanta, Ryan 20-33-1-216.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Smith 5-76, Harris 3-24, Kamara 2-16, Humphrey 1-26, Trautman 1-18, Vannett 1-10, Johnson 1-5, Prentice 1-2, Montgomery 1-1. Atlanta, Gage 9-126, Zaccheaus 3-47, Davis 3-(minus 2), K.Pitts 2-8, Hurst 1-33, K.Smith 1-3, Patterson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Maher 34.