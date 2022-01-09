|New Orleans
|7
|17
|0
|6
|—
|30
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|7
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
NO_Trautman 18 pass from Hill (Maher kick), 8:29. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Kamara 27 run; Hill 10 pass to Vannett. New Orleans 7, Atlanta 0.
Atl_FG Koo 48, 3:15. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Ryan 26 pass to Gage; Patterson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. New Orleans 7, Atlanta 3.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:31. Drive: 7 plays, 40 yards, 2:58. Key Play: Ryan 28 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-5. New Orleans 7, Atlanta 6.
NO_T.Smith 13 pass from Siemian (Maher kick), 5:47. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: D.Harris kick return to New Orleans 27; Hill 34 pass to T.Smith on 3rd-and-9; Hill 5 run on 3rd-and-2. New Orleans 14, Atlanta 6.
NO_FG Maher 37, 1:03. Drive: 10 plays, 36 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Adebo 17 interception return to New Orleans 46; Siemian 1 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-9. New Orleans 17, Atlanta 6.
NO_Johnson 5 pass from Siemian (Maher kick), :02. Drive: 3 plays, 11 yards, 00:50. New Orleans 24, Atlanta 6.
Third Quarter
Atl_Ollison 19 run (Koo kick), 2:49. Drive: 4 plays, 56 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Ryan 33 pass to H.Hurst. New Orleans 24, Atlanta 13.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Maher 27, 10:55. Drive: 14 plays, 66 yards, 6:54. Key Plays: Siemian 13 pass to T.Smith on 3rd-and-3; Kamara 11 run; Kamara 13 run; Siemian 10 pass to D.Harris on 3rd-and-2. New Orleans 27, Atlanta 13.
NO_FG Maher 33, 7:36. Drive: 7 plays, 14 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Kamara 6 run on 3rd-and-6. New Orleans 30, Atlanta 13.
Atl_Gage 1 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), :21. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Ryan 14 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-16; Ryan 21 pass to Gage on 4th-and-2; Ryan 13 pass to Zaccheaus; Ryan 17 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-3; Ryan 18 pass to Gage on 4th-and-10. New Orleans 30, Atlanta 20.
A_68,336.
|NO
|Atl
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|13
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-16
|3-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|2-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|369
|257
|Total Plays
|71
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|195
|62
|Rushes
|46
|12
|Avg per rush
|4.239
|5.167
|NET YARDS PASSING
|174
|195
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-4
|3-21
|Gross-Yds passing
|178
|216
|Completed-Att.
|16-24
|20-33
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.96
|5.417
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-3
|5-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-50.0
|2-46.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|58
|105
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-41
|4-93
|Interceptions
|1-17
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-40
|5-46
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|39:17
|20:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 30-146, Jones 7-22, Hill 5-18, Harris 1-9, Prentice 1-1, Siemian 2-(minus 1). Atlanta, Davis 6-30, Ollison 1-19, Patterson 4-11, Ryan 1-2.
PASSING_New Orleans, Hill 7-9-0-107, Siemian 9-15-0-71. Atlanta, Ryan 20-33-1-216.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Smith 5-76, Harris 3-24, Kamara 2-16, Humphrey 1-26, Trautman 1-18, Vannett 1-10, Johnson 1-5, Prentice 1-2, Montgomery 1-1. Atlanta, Gage 9-126, Zaccheaus 3-47, Davis 3-(minus 2), K.Pitts 2-8, Hurst 1-33, K.Smith 1-3, Patterson 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, None. Atlanta, A.Williams 1-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, Harris 2-36, Jones 1-5. Atlanta, A.Williams 3-85, Bates 1-8.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Davis 5-0-0, Adebo 3-2-0, Gardner-Johnson 3-1-0, Alexander 2-1-0, Crawley 2-0-0, Jenkins 2-0-0, Lattimore 2-0-0, Roach 1-2-0, Tuttle 1-2-0, Davenport 1-1-1.5, Jordan 1-1-1, M.Williams 1-1-0, Heath 1-0-0, Onyemata 0-3-.5, Elliss 0-1-0, Granderson 0-1-0, Ringo 0-1-0. Atlanta, Oluokun 7-6-0, S.Williams 6-5-0, Copeland 4-2-0, Jones 4-2-0, Terrell 4-2-0, Moreau 4-1-0, Ogundeji 3-2-0, T.Graham 3-1-0, Walker 2-4-0, Harmon 1-3-0, Means 1-3-0, Fowler 1-2-0, Davidson 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, Hall 1-0-0, Jarrett 1-0-0, Rush 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, Adebo 1-17. Atlanta, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Maher 34.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.