|Seattle
|10
|9
|0
|13
|—
|32
|New Orleans
|3
|14
|14
|8
|—
|39
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 56, 9:34.
Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41.
Sea_FG Myers 56, 1:13.
Second Quarter
NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 10:54.
NO_Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), 3:34.
Sea_FG Myers 31, 1:42.
Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (kick failed), :07.
Third Quarter
NO_Olave 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:03.
NO_Trautman 22 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), :40.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 40 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 14:08.
Sea_Walker 69 run (Myers kick), 6:54.
NO_Hill 60 run (Ingram run), 5:22.
A_70,003.
|Sea
|NO
|First downs
|15
|26
|Total Net Yards
|396
|438
|Rushes-yards
|21-151
|48-235
|Passing
|245
|203
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|5-100
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-25-0
|17-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|1-6
|Punts
|5-46.6
|4-47.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-85
|6-57
|Time of Possession
|22:25
|37:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 8-88, Penny 8-54, G.Smith 3-13, Dallas 1-4, Dickson 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Hill 9-112, Kamara 23-103, Ingram 9-16, Dalton 7-4.
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 16-25-0-268. New Orleans, Dalton 16-24-1-187, Hill 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-104, Metcalf 5-88, Fant 3-49, Dissly 2-21, Dallas 1-6. New Orleans, Kamara 6-91, Olave 4-54, Trautman 2-32, Callaway 2-5, Johnson 1-13, Smith 1-10, Kirkwood 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
