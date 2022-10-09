Seattle10901332
New Orleans31414839

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 56, 9:34.

Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41.

Sea_FG Myers 56, 1:13.

Second Quarter

NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 10:54.

NO_Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), 3:34.

Sea_FG Myers 31, 1:42.

Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (kick failed), :07.

Third Quarter

NO_Olave 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:03.

NO_Trautman 22 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), :40.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lockett 40 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 14:08.

Sea_Walker 69 run (Myers kick), 6:54.

NO_Hill 60 run (Ingram run), 5:22.

A_70,003.

SeaNO
First downs1526
Total Net Yards396438
Rushes-yards21-15148-235
Passing245203
Punt Returns0-02-25
Kickoff Returns1-215-100
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-25-017-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-231-6
Punts5-46.64-47.25
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards12-856-57
Time of Possession22:2537:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 8-88, Penny 8-54, G.Smith 3-13, Dallas 1-4, Dickson 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Hill 9-112, Kamara 23-103, Ingram 9-16, Dalton 7-4.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 16-25-0-268. New Orleans, Dalton 16-24-1-187, Hill 1-1-0-22.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-104, Metcalf 5-88, Fant 3-49, Dissly 2-21, Dallas 1-6. New Orleans, Kamara 6-91, Olave 4-54, Trautman 2-32, Callaway 2-5, Johnson 1-13, Smith 1-10, Kirkwood 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you