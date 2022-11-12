|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (ILL.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Charles
|25
|6-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|15
|Fayhee
|26
|3-10
|2-2
|1-7
|6
|3
|8
|Anabitarte
|27
|3-6
|1-2
|1-10
|0
|1
|7
|Gerner
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Wright
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|9
|Phillips
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|McGlasson
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Maxwell-Topia
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Do.Joachim
|12
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|10
|Mobayed
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Karli
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ochiaka
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Tecle
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|3-4
|8-38
|17
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .510, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Charles 3-4, Wright 3-7, Do.Joachim 2-2, Phillips 1-2, Tecle 1-2, Anabitarte 0-1, Karli 0-1, McGlasson 0-2, Fayhee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Mobayed 3, Charles 2, Do.Joachim, Phillips, Tecle).
Turnovers: 30 (Charles 5, Wright 5, Maxwell-Topia 4, Anabitarte 3, Fayhee 3, Phillips 3, Gerner 2, McGlasson 2, Karli, Mobayed, Ochiaka).
Steals: 9 (Fayhee 3, Charles 2, Anabitarte, Maxwell-Topia, Phillips, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|10
|3-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Kirkland
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|34
|4-15
|3-6
|0-2
|5
|0
|14
|Vincent
|15
|1-6
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Wilson-Rouse
|31
|4-12
|4-4
|1-2
|4
|0
|14
|Henry
|19
|3-7
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|6
|Sackey
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|Doughty
|16
|1-8
|2-3
|4-6
|0
|1
|4
|Bell
|15
|3-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Washington
|13
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Simes
|11
|0-0
|5-6
|3-3
|1
|0
|5
|Murphy
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Cooper
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-62
|15-26
|12-26
|15
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .355, FT .577.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Johnson 3-8, Wilson-Rouse 2-6, Vincent 1-1, Sackey 0-1, Doughty 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Kirkland).
Turnovers: 16 (Bell 5, Vincent 3, Washington 2, Doughty, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Kirkland, Simes).
Steals: 14 (Johnson 5, Bell 2, Doughty 2, Sackey 2, Henry, Washington, Wilson-Rouse).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|30
|33
|—
|63
|New Orleans
|32
|33
|—
|65
A_1,923 (8,933).
