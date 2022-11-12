FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (ILL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Charles256-70-00-31315
Fayhee263-102-21-7638
Anabitarte273-61-21-10017
Gerner80-00-01-3100
Wright293-70-01-3439
Phillips202-30-00-1215
McGlasson151-30-00-1132
Maxwell-Topia130-00-00-0020
Do.Joachim124-70-02-31110
Mobayed101-10-02-4112
Karli71-20-00-2002
Ochiaka40-10-00-1030
Tecle41-20-00-0003
Totals20025-493-48-38172163

Percentages: FG .510, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Charles 3-4, Wright 3-7, Do.Joachim 2-2, Phillips 1-2, Tecle 1-2, Anabitarte 0-1, Karli 0-1, McGlasson 0-2, Fayhee 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Mobayed 3, Charles 2, Do.Joachim, Phillips, Tecle).

Turnovers: 30 (Charles 5, Wright 5, Maxwell-Topia 4, Anabitarte 3, Fayhee 3, Phillips 3, Gerner 2, McGlasson 2, Karli, Mobayed, Ochiaka).

Steals: 9 (Fayhee 3, Charles 2, Anabitarte, Maxwell-Topia, Phillips, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson103-30-10-1006
Kirkland51-10-00-1002
Johnson344-153-60-25014
Vincent151-61-21-4034
Wilson-Rouse314-124-41-24014
Henry193-70-22-4116
Sackey181-40-00-0312
Doughty161-82-34-6014
Bell153-50-10-2046
Washington131-10-11-1012
Simes110-05-63-3105
Murphy90-00-00-0120
Cooper40-00-00-0000
Totals20022-6215-2612-26151365

Percentages: FG .355, FT .577.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Johnson 3-8, Wilson-Rouse 2-6, Vincent 1-1, Sackey 0-1, Doughty 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Kirkland).

Turnovers: 16 (Bell 5, Vincent 3, Washington 2, Doughty, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Kirkland, Simes).

Steals: 14 (Johnson 5, Bell 2, Doughty 2, Sackey 2, Henry, Washington, Wilson-Rouse).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis (Ill.)303363
New Orleans323365

A_1,923 (8,933).

