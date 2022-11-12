ST. FRANCIS (ILL.) (0-1)
Charles 6-7 0-0 15, Fayhee 3-10 2-2 8, Anabitarte 3-6 1-2 7, Gerner 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9, Phillips 2-3 0-0 5, McGlasson 1-3 0-0 2, Maxwell-Topia 0-0 0-0 0, Do.Joachim 4-7 0-0 10, Mobayed 1-1 0-0 2, Karli 1-2 0-0 2, Ochiaka 0-1 0-0 0, Tecle 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-49 3-4 63.
NEW ORLEANS (1-1)
Jackson 3-3 0-1 6, Kirkland 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 4-15 3-6 14, Vincent 1-6 1-2 4, Wilson-Rouse 4-12 4-4 14, Henry 3-7 0-2 6, Sackey 1-4 0-0 2, Doughty 1-8 2-3 4, Bell 3-5 0-1 6, Washington 1-1 0-1 2, Simes 0-0 5-6 5, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-26 65.
Halftime_New Orleans 32-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Ill.) 10-24 (Charles 3-4, Wright 3-7, Do.Joachim 2-2, Phillips 1-2, Tecle 1-2, Anabitarte 0-1, Karli 0-1, McGlasson 0-2, Fayhee 0-3), New Orleans 6-18 (Johnson 3-8, Wilson-Rouse 2-6, Vincent 1-1, Sackey 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Rebounds_St. Francis (Ill.) 38 (Anabitarte 10), New Orleans 26 (Doughty 6). Assists_St. Francis (Ill.) 17 (Fayhee 6), New Orleans 15 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Ill.) 21, New Orleans 13. A_1,923 (8,933).
