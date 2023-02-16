NEW ORLEANS (7-18)
Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 5-5 0-1 10, Johnson 5-12 0-0 14, Vincent 6-11 8-11 20, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 4-5 11, Doughty 3-7 3-4 10, Bell 2-2 1-2 5, Cooper 3-8 4-5 10. Totals 29-55 20-28 84.
TEXAS A&M COMMERCE (11-16)
Brewer 6-13 3-4 16, Romer Rosario 5-8 2-3 14, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-16 1-1 16, Demonia 4-10 5-6 13, Roberts 2-6 6-7 10, Vasic 1-3 0-0 2, Abdul-Mateen 3-3 0-0 7, Peavy 0-1 0-0 0, Abraham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 17-21 78.
Halftime_New Orleans 50-38. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 6-17 (Johnson 4-9, Doughty 1-3, Wilson-Rouse 1-4, Vincent 0-1), Texas A&M Commerce 5-20 (Romer Rosario 2-4, Abdul-Mateen 1-1, Williams 1-2, Brewer 1-5, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Demonia 0-5). Fouled Out_Jackson, Roberts. Rebounds_New Orleans 27 (Vincent 8), Texas A&M Commerce 24 (Romer Rosario, Demonia 5). Assists_New Orleans 17 (Johnson 5), Texas A&M Commerce 16 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, Texas A&M Commerce 25. A_251 (5,000).
