NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry182-30-00-3244
Jackson225-50-10-51510
Johnson365-120-00-05114
Vincent376-118-111-83120
Wilson-Rouse333-74-50-24211
Doughty233-73-42-41210
Bell162-21-22-3045
Cooper153-84-51-21210
Totals20029-5520-286-27172184

Percentages: FG .527, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Johnson 4-9, Doughty 1-3, Wilson-Rouse 1-4, Vincent 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Henry 2, Vincent, Wilson-Rouse).

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Vincent 2, Bell, Cooper, Doughty, Henry, Jackson, Wilson-Rouse).

Steals: 6 (Cooper 2, Vincent 2, Bell, Wilson-Rouse).

Technical Fouls: None.

TEXAS A&M COMMERCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brewer286-133-40-43116
Romer Rosario215-82-32-52314
Dodd150-00-00-0140
Williams327-161-12-25216
Demonia334-105-61-52413
Roberts192-66-72-41510
Vasic171-30-01-3122
Abdul-Mateen153-30-00-0137
Peavy130-10-01-1000
Abraham70-00-00-0010
Totals20028-6017-219-24162578

Percentages: FG .467, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Romer Rosario 2-4, Abdul-Mateen 1-1, Williams 1-2, Brewer 1-5, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Demonia 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Peavy 2, Abdul-Mateen, Brewer).

Turnovers: 13 (Roberts 4, Williams 2, Abdul-Mateen, Abraham, Brewer, Dodd, Peavy, Romer Rosario, Vasic).

Steals: 5 (Brewer, Demonia, Roberts, Romer Rosario, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans503484
Texas A&M Commerce384078

A_251 (5,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

