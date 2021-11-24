FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatham245-80-01-71210
Cooper315-110-10-10313
Hunter242-80-02-3204
Baker241-50-00-1402
Hall285-110-02-54310
Reeves151-61-21-3103
Cato133-44-41-31010
Kayouloud132-40-00-2134
Bounds100-33-41-4003
Klintman101-20-00-0022
Shittu51-10-01-1022
Munson20-00-00-0000
Simmons10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-638-119-30141563

Percentages: FG .413, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Cooper 3-6, Hall 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Reeves 0-2, Baker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker 2, Cato, Chatham).

Turnovers: 17 (Cooper 4, Hall 3, Baker 2, Cato 2, Hunter 2, Kayouloud 2, Chatham, Shittu).

Steals: 10 (Baker 3, Cato 3, Cooper 2, Hunter, Klintman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson225-61-20-51311
Kirkland222-41-31-3225
Allen-Eikens222-61-20-1415
Green326-104-51-74216
St. Hilaire279-202-20-41122
Carson191-46-63-4419
Bell171-10-00-2022
Sackey165-60-00-31013
Myers110-00-00-1130
Doughty41-10-00-0003
Vincent31-30-00-0102
Washington30-00-00-1000
Williams21-20-01-1002
Totals20034-6315-206-32191590

Percentages: FG .540, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sackey 3-4, St. Hilaire 2-5, Doughty 1-1, Carson 1-2, Green 0-1, Vincent 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson, Kirkland, St. Hilaire).

Turnovers: 16 (Sackey 4, St. Hilaire 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Green 2, Kirkland 2, Bell, Jackson, Myers).

Steals: 10 (Carson 2, Jackson 2, Sackey 2, Allen-Eikens, Green, Myers, Vincent).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cent. Arkansas333063
New Orleans355590

A_994 (8,933).

