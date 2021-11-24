|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatham
|24
|5-8
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|10
|Cooper
|31
|5-11
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|13
|Hunter
|24
|2-8
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|4
|Baker
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|2
|Hall
|28
|5-11
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|3
|10
|Reeves
|15
|1-6
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Cato
|13
|3-4
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Kayouloud
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Bounds
|10
|0-3
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Klintman
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Shittu
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Munson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-63
|8-11
|9-30
|14
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .413, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Cooper 3-6, Hall 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Reeves 0-2, Baker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker 2, Cato, Chatham).
Turnovers: 17 (Cooper 4, Hall 3, Baker 2, Cato 2, Hunter 2, Kayouloud 2, Chatham, Shittu).
Steals: 10 (Baker 3, Cato 3, Cooper 2, Hunter, Klintman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|22
|5-6
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|11
|Kirkland
|22
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|Allen-Eikens
|22
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|5
|Green
|32
|6-10
|4-5
|1-7
|4
|2
|16
|St. Hilaire
|27
|9-20
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|22
|Carson
|19
|1-4
|6-6
|3-4
|4
|1
|9
|Bell
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Sackey
|16
|5-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|13
|Myers
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Doughty
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Vincent
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Washington
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|34-63
|15-20
|6-32
|19
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .540, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sackey 3-4, St. Hilaire 2-5, Doughty 1-1, Carson 1-2, Green 0-1, Vincent 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson, Kirkland, St. Hilaire).
Turnovers: 16 (Sackey 4, St. Hilaire 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Green 2, Kirkland 2, Bell, Jackson, Myers).
Steals: 10 (Carson 2, Jackson 2, Sackey 2, Allen-Eikens, Green, Myers, Vincent).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cent. Arkansas
|33
|30
|—
|63
|New Orleans
|35
|55
|—
|90
A_994 (8,933).