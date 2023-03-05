NEW ORLEANS (11-19)
Henry 4-8 2-4 10, Jackson 6-11 2-4 14, Johnson 10-18 4-6 29, Vincent 5-11 0-4 10, Wilson-Rouse 1-2 2-2 4, Cooper 4-6 0-0 8, Doughty 2-3 2-2 6, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 3-3 0-2 6, Kirkland 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Sackey 0-1 0-0 0, Simes 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-64 12-24 90.
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (10-22)
Hofman 1-5 0-0 2, Maring 1-5 1-2 3, Bazil 6-12 0-0 13, Klanjscek 10-25 5-6 29, Long 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 2-8 3-6 8, Iyeyemi 3-5 0-2 6, Achara 2-2 0-1 4, Arnold 0-0 1-2 1, Gates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 10-19 69.
Halftime_New Orleans 41-33. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 6-11 (Johnson 5-8, Simes 1-1, Sackey 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1), Houston Christian 7-24 (Klanjscek 4-10, Long 1-3, Moore 1-3, Bazil 1-5, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2). Rebounds_New Orleans 44 (Vincent 14), Houston Christian 29 (Klanjscek 7). Assists_New Orleans 17 (Johnson 6), Houston Christian 11 (Hofman, Long 3). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Houston Christian 18. A_1,059 (4,200).
