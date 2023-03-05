|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henry
|26
|4-8
|2-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|10
|Jackson
|30
|6-11
|2-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|14
|Johnson
|38
|10-18
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|1
|29
|Vincent
|33
|5-11
|0-4
|4-14
|3
|1
|10
|Wilson-Rouse
|23
|1-2
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|4
|Cooper
|19
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|8
|Doughty
|13
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|Bell
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|5
|3-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Kirkland
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Sackey
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Simes
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|36-64
|12-24
|9-44
|17
|18
|90
Percentages: FG .563, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Johnson 5-8, Simes 1-1, Sackey 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jackson, Vincent).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Bell 2, Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Kirkland).
Steals: 7 (Doughty 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Cooper, Johnson, Vincent).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hofman
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|1
|2
|Maring
|20
|1-5
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|Bazil
|35
|6-12
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|13
|Klanjscek
|39
|10-25
|5-6
|1-7
|0
|2
|29
|Long
|29
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Moore
|20
|2-8
|3-6
|2-2
|1
|2
|8
|Iyeyemi
|15
|3-5
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Achara
|10
|2-2
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Arnold
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Gates
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-65
|10-19
|9-29
|11
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .400, FT .526.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Klanjscek 4-10, Long 1-3, Moore 1-3, Bazil 1-5, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Bazil 5, Klanjscek 5, Maring 2, Achara, Iyeyemi, Long).
Steals: 3 (Bazil, Hofman, Long).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|41
|49
|—
|90
|Houston Christian
|33
|36
|—
|69
A_1,059 (4,200).
