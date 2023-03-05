FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry264-82-41-52310
Jackson306-112-41-52314
Johnson3810-184-60-36129
Vincent335-110-44-143110
Wilson-Rouse231-22-20-4004
Cooper194-60-01-4138
Doughty132-32-21-2136
Bell50-00-00-3010
Washington53-30-21-2006
Kirkland20-00-00-2110
Murphy20-00-00-0100
Sackey20-10-00-0010
Simes21-10-00-0013
Totals20036-6412-249-44171890

Percentages: FG .563, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Johnson 5-8, Simes 1-1, Sackey 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jackson, Vincent).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Bell 2, Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Kirkland).

Steals: 7 (Doughty 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Cooper, Johnson, Vincent).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTON CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hofman301-50-02-6312
Maring201-51-22-3243
Bazil356-120-00-00313
Klanjscek3910-255-61-70229
Long291-30-00-2323
Moore202-83-62-2128
Iyeyemi153-50-21-5026
Achara102-20-10-3224
Arnold10-01-21-1001
Gates10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6510-199-29111869

Percentages: FG .400, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Klanjscek 4-10, Long 1-3, Moore 1-3, Bazil 1-5, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Bazil 5, Klanjscek 5, Maring 2, Achara, Iyeyemi, Long).

Steals: 3 (Bazil, Hofman, Long).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans414990
Houston Christian333669

A_1,059 (4,200).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you