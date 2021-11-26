NEW ORLEANS (98)
Ingram 8-22 4-4 21, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Valanciunas 5-10 1-3 11, Graham 3-10 0-0 9, Hart 2-6 4-4 8, Temple 1-3 0-0 3, Hernangomez 6-9 0-0 13, Alexander-Walker 6-17 0-0 15, Lewis Jr. 3-3 2-2 10, Satoransky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-89 11-13 98.
UTAH (97)
Bogdanovic 9-14 0-0 23, O'Neale 2-4 0-0 6, Gobert 2-3 5-10 9, Conley 4-10 4-4 12, Mitchell 6-21 2-2 16, Gay 4-5 0-0 9, Ingles 5-8 0-0 12, Whiteside 0-2 1-2 1, Clarkson 3-12 0-0 7, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 12-18 97.
|New Orleans
|23
|23
|26
|26
|—
|98
|Utah
|28
|17
|30
|22
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 11-27 (Graham 3-7, Alexander-Walker 3-8, Lewis Jr. 2-2, Temple 1-2, Ingram 1-4, Valanciunas 0-3), Utah 13-33 (Bogdanovic 5-8, Ingles 2-4, O'Neale 2-4, Mitchell 2-7, Gay 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Conley 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 39 (Valanciunas 10), Utah 43 (Gobert 10). Assists_New Orleans 27 (Hart, Hernangomez, Ingram 5), Utah 17 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, Utah 22. A_18,306 (18,306)