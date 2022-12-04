AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson1731.8154-259.5953-1189-121.73640023.5
Ingram1532.1109-231.47228-6066-76.86831220.8
McCollum1834.9127-316.40242-12527-34.79432317.9
Valanciunas2223.5111-202.55015-3458-70.82929513.4
Murphy2028.390-187.48150-12135-37.94626513.3
Jones1728.263-142.44414-4940-54.74118010.6
Nance2022.380-121.6617-1619-24.7921869.3
Alvarado2220.973-161.45330-8315-18.8331918.7
Marshall2020.251-121.42116-4923-29.7931417.1
Graham2216.239-103.37935-8716-21.7621295.9
Daniels1418.530-59.5089-229-14.643785.6
Hernangomez98.815-32.4690-310-12.833404.4
Temple88.69-22.4095-133-4.750263.3
Hayes97.43-16.1880-84-7.571101.1
Seabron21.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM22243.4954-1972.484254-681414-521.7952576117.1
OPPONENTS22243.4896-1947.460265-808374-472.7922431110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson37841217.1734.3410224510
Ingram769765.1704.7330134210
McCollum1872905.01086.0320213710
Valanciunas601452059.3452.05207437
Murphy2464884.4251.3350221710
Jones2142633.7352.1560202114
Nance33741075.4361.8410162016
Alvarado1042522.4753.448126314
Marshall1643593.0392.025013183
Graham328311.4462.118012136
Daniels848564.0332.429010115
Hernangomez1220323.62.270291
Temple156.83.460631
Hayes313161.85.660331
Seabron000.00.000000
TEAM253749100245.559527.0429119331398
OPPONENTS21970592442.055625.34392166345114

