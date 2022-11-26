AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson1431.0122-212.5753-867-95.70531422.4
Ingram1532.1109-231.47228-6066-76.86831220.8
McCollum1735.1125-305.41041-12027-34.79431818.7
Valanciunas1923.494-173.54312-2650-62.80625013.2
Murphy1727.069-142.48637-9027-29.93120211.9
Jones1528.055-121.45511-3935-47.74515610.4
Nance1822.474-110.6735-1316-21.7621699.4
Alvarado1919.961-130.46924-6711-14.7861578.3
Marshall1920.246-110.41815-4419-25.7601266.6
Graham1915.937-86.43033-7312-17.7061196.3
Daniels1115.319-38.5006-148-12.667524.7
Hernangomez77.410-21.4760-36-8.750263.7
Temple59.06-14.4294-101-2.500173.4
Hayes87.83-14.2140-74-7.571101.3
Seabron21.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM19243.9830-1707.486219-574349-449.7772228117.3
OPPONENTS19243.9782-1669.469231-693328-414.7922123111.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson2860886.3523.735015344
Ingram769765.1704.7330134210
McCollum1868865.11046.1310213610
Valanciunas521191719.0392.14807356
Murphy2054744.4221.329017117
Jones1937563.7312.1520161511
Nance3164955.3351.9340151714
Alvarado838462.4613.240120264
Marshall1539542.8382.023011183
Graham226281.5412.214010105
Daniels533383.5191.7220785
Hernangomez911202.91.150260
Temple022.43.650511
Hayes311141.85.660331
Seabron000.00.000000
TEAM21763184844.652127.4377116226281
OPPONENTS18861079842.048525.5373113929899

