|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|McCollum
|16
|35.1
|164-324
|.506
|46-117
|44-62
|.710
|418
|26.1
|Ingram
|50
|34.2
|421-911
|.462
|72-215
|226-277
|.816
|1140
|22.8
|Valanciunas
|66
|30.6
|465-860
|.541
|55-149
|210-256
|.820
|1195
|18.1
|Hart
|41
|33.5
|195-386
|.505
|42-130
|116-154
|.753
|548
|13.4
|Alexander-Walker
|50
|26.3
|237-632
|.375
|95-305
|70-97
|.722
|639
|12.8
|Graham
|67
|29.6
|272-755
|.360
|179-522
|103-124
|.831
|826
|12.3
|Jones
|69
|30.0
|248-506
|.490
|49-139
|122-143
|.853
|667
|9.7
|Hayes
|60
|19.3
|205-324
|.633
|15-41
|122-159
|.767
|547
|9.1
|Hernangomez
|43
|16.4
|150-279
|.538
|4-11
|88-117
|.752
|392
|9.1
|Snell
|11
|20.9
|24-56
|.429
|18-44
|0-0
|.000
|66
|6.0
|Lewis
|24
|14.2
|59-146
|.404
|13-58
|10-12
|.833
|141
|5.9
|Alvarado
|44
|14.7
|95-224
|.424
|27-89
|28-39
|.718
|245
|5.6
|Marshall
|45
|12.8
|89-220
|.405
|20-92
|51-67
|.761
|249
|5.5
|Temple
|56
|18.9
|108-282
|.383
|56-175
|28-41
|.683
|300
|5.4
|Murphy
|52
|13.1
|77-205
|.376
|52-141
|31-37
|.838
|237
|4.6
|Harper
|2
|5.0
|3-7
|.429
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|Wallace
|5
|14.4
|7-20
|.350
|2-8
|1-5
|.200
|17
|3.4
|Satoransky
|32
|15.0
|32-107
|.299
|5-31
|19-25
|.760
|88
|2.8
|Clark
|34
|9.7
|27-76
|.355
|24-63
|6-8
|.750
|84
|2.5
|Johnson
|4
|7.0
|3-10
|.300
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Louzada
|2
|3.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|241.0
|2881-6333
|.455
|775-2335
|1278-1627
|.785
|7815
|108.5
|OPPONENTS
|72
|241.0
|2880-6181
|.466
|924-2576
|1226-1563
|.784
|7910
|109.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|McCollum
|14
|66
|80
|5.0
|107
|6.7
|28
|0
|19
|38
|0
|Ingram
|33
|251
|284
|5.7
|277
|5.5
|108
|1
|32
|136
|24
|Valanciunas
|204
|556
|760
|11.5
|166
|2.5
|217
|0
|35
|158
|56
|Hart
|53
|265
|318
|7.8
|168
|4.1
|118
|1
|45
|81
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|128
|164
|3.3
|139
|2.8
|88
|0
|41
|85
|19
|Graham
|35
|133
|168
|2.5
|293
|4.4
|92
|0
|66
|99
|10
|Jones
|87
|182
|269
|3.9
|150
|2.2
|214
|1
|108
|91
|54
|Hayes
|93
|174
|267
|4.4
|34
|.6
|141
|0
|25
|50
|48
|Hernangomez
|120
|168
|288
|6.7
|51
|1.2
|82
|0
|19
|45
|17
|Snell
|4
|24
|28
|2.5
|5
|.5
|21
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Lewis
|9
|30
|39
|1.6
|49
|2.0
|17
|0
|11
|26
|1
|Alvarado
|21
|57
|78
|1.8
|115
|2.6
|68
|0
|55
|32
|6
|Marshall
|30
|91
|121
|2.7
|45
|1.0
|49
|0
|27
|37
|5
|Temple
|29
|111
|140
|2.5
|73
|1.3
|80
|0
|42
|40
|23
|Murphy
|35
|80
|115
|2.2
|33
|.6
|53
|0
|19
|12
|7
|Harper
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wallace
|0
|7
|7
|1.4
|1
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Satoransky
|18
|46
|64
|2.0
|76
|2.4
|33
|0
|14
|23
|1
|Clark
|17
|63
|80
|2.4
|14
|.4
|19
|0
|11
|7
|7
|Johnson
|7
|6
|13
|3.2
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Louzada
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|848
|2438
|3286
|45.6
|1801
|25.0
|1440
|3
|580
|1029
|293
|OPPONENTS
|674
|2358
|3032
|42.1
|1749
|24.3
|1462
|2
|539
|1002
|351
