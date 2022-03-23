AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
McCollum1635.1164-324.50646-11744-62.71041826.1
Ingram5034.2421-911.46272-215226-277.816114022.8
Valanciunas6630.6465-860.54155-149210-256.820119518.1
Hart4133.5195-386.50542-130116-154.75354813.4
Alexander-Walker5026.3237-632.37595-30570-97.72263912.8
Graham6729.6272-755.360179-522103-124.83182612.3
Jones6930.0248-506.49049-139122-143.8536679.7
Hayes6019.3205-324.63315-41122-159.7675479.1
Hernangomez4316.4150-279.5384-1188-117.7523929.1
Snell1120.924-56.42918-440-0.000666.0
Lewis2414.259-146.40413-5810-12.8331415.9
Alvarado4414.795-224.42427-8928-39.7182455.6
Marshall4512.889-220.40520-9251-67.7612495.5
Temple5618.9108-282.38356-17528-41.6833005.4
Murphy5213.177-205.37652-14131-37.8382374.6
Harper25.03-7.4291-20-0.00073.5
Wallace514.47-20.3502-81-5.200173.4
Satoransky3215.032-107.2995-3119-25.760882.8
Clark349.727-76.35524-636-8.750842.5
Johnson47.03-10.3000-03-4.75092.3
Louzada23.50-3.0000-30-0.00000.0
TEAM72241.02881-6333.455775-23351278-1627.7857815108.5
OPPONENTS72241.02880-6181.466924-25761226-1563.7847910109.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
McCollum1466805.01076.728019380
Ingram332512845.72775.510813213624
Valanciunas20455676011.51662.521703515856
Hart532653187.81684.11181458111
Alexander-Walker361281643.31392.8880418519
Graham351331682.52934.4920669910
Jones871822693.91502.221411089154
Hayes931742674.434.61410255048
Hernangomez1201682886.7511.2820194517
Snell424282.55.5210672
Lewis930391.6492.017011261
Alvarado2157781.81152.668055326
Marshall30911212.7451.049027375
Temple291111402.5731.3800424023
Murphy35801152.233.653019127
Harper101.531.520011
Wallace0771.41.270321
Satoransky1846642.0762.433014231
Clark1763802.414.41901177
Johnson76133.21.330210
Louzada2021.01.500000
TEAM8482438328645.6180125.0144035801029293
OPPONENTS6742358303242.1174924.3146225391002351

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you