AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram3733.2321-673.47759-148183-208.88088423.9
McCollum6735.1525-1205.436188-489167-212.788140521.0
Valanciunas7124.9408-740.55136-103168-203.828102014.4
Murphy7130.2336-697.482178-434129-142.90897913.8
Marshall6924.4232-533.43565-211128-161.7956579.5
Jones5828.9199-435.45743-147105-142.7395469.4
Alvarado6121.5201-489.41183-24765-80.8135509.0
Richardson1524.747-112.42024-6316-21.7621348.9
Nance5721.2170-277.61414-4050-73.6854047.1
Hernangomez3712.287-166.5243-1181-104.7792587.0
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Hayes4513.485-152.5593-2758-83.6992315.1
Lewis239.838-86.44213-3217-20.8501064.6
Daniels5218.376-185.41122-7623-37.6221973.8
Temple236.616-42.38110-243-4.750452.0
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM74242.03113-6497.479814-22611414-1797.7878454114.2
OPPONENTS74242.03032-6403.474906-26661371-1752.7838341112.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram141711855.02005.49802411615
McCollum542463004.53965.913506216935
Valanciunas2015057069.91241.721611914141
Murphy552042593.6961.41370765638
Marshall442132573.71732.51020508913
Jones851472324.01372.41870957634
Alvarado281131412.31863.01251678110
Richardson928372.5302.036125167
Nance962223185.61051.81180513734
Hernangomez581191774.832.9630173913
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Hayes39901292.934.8670203019
Lewis528331.420.92409102
Daniels301371673.21242.4920405311
Temple41014.612.5140941
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM7932437323043.6191825.9152836261043299
OPPONENTS7122396310842.0183924.9150345441073351

