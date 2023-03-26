|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|37
|33.2
|321-673
|.477
|59-148
|183-208
|.880
|884
|23.9
|McCollum
|67
|35.1
|525-1205
|.436
|188-489
|167-212
|.788
|1405
|21.0
|Valanciunas
|71
|24.9
|408-740
|.551
|36-103
|168-203
|.828
|1020
|14.4
|Murphy
|71
|30.2
|336-697
|.482
|178-434
|129-142
|.908
|979
|13.8
|Marshall
|69
|24.4
|232-533
|.435
|65-211
|128-161
|.795
|657
|9.5
|Jones
|58
|28.9
|199-435
|.457
|43-147
|105-142
|.739
|546
|9.4
|Alvarado
|61
|21.5
|201-489
|.411
|83-247
|65-80
|.813
|550
|9.0
|Richardson
|15
|24.7
|47-112
|.420
|24-63
|16-21
|.762
|134
|8.9
|Nance
|57
|21.2
|170-277
|.614
|14-40
|50-73
|.685
|404
|7.1
|Hernangomez
|37
|12.2
|87-166
|.524
|3-11
|81-104
|.779
|258
|7.0
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Hayes
|45
|13.4
|85-152
|.559
|3-27
|58-83
|.699
|231
|5.1
|Lewis
|23
|9.8
|38-86
|.442
|13-32
|17-20
|.850
|106
|4.6
|Daniels
|52
|18.3
|76-185
|.411
|22-76
|23-37
|.622
|197
|3.8
|Temple
|23
|6.6
|16-42
|.381
|10-24
|3-4
|.750
|45
|2.0
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|74
|242.0
|3113-6497
|.479
|814-2261
|1414-1797
|.787
|8454
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.0
|3032-6403
|.474
|906-2666
|1371-1752
|.783
|8341
|112.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|14
|171
|185
|5.0
|200
|5.4
|98
|0
|24
|116
|15
|McCollum
|54
|246
|300
|4.5
|396
|5.9
|135
|0
|62
|169
|35
|Valanciunas
|201
|505
|706
|9.9
|124
|1.7
|216
|1
|19
|141
|41
|Murphy
|55
|204
|259
|3.6
|96
|1.4
|137
|0
|76
|56
|38
|Marshall
|44
|213
|257
|3.7
|173
|2.5
|102
|0
|50
|89
|13
|Jones
|85
|147
|232
|4.0
|137
|2.4
|187
|0
|95
|76
|34
|Alvarado
|28
|113
|141
|2.3
|186
|3.0
|125
|1
|67
|81
|10
|Richardson
|9
|28
|37
|2.5
|30
|2.0
|36
|1
|25
|16
|7
|Nance
|96
|222
|318
|5.6
|105
|1.8
|118
|0
|51
|37
|34
|Hernangomez
|58
|119
|177
|4.8
|32
|.9
|63
|0
|17
|39
|13
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Hayes
|39
|90
|129
|2.9
|34
|.8
|67
|0
|20
|30
|19
|Lewis
|5
|28
|33
|1.4
|20
|.9
|24
|0
|9
|10
|2
|Daniels
|30
|137
|167
|3.2
|124
|2.4
|92
|0
|40
|53
|11
|Temple
|4
|10
|14
|.6
|12
|.5
|14
|0
|9
|4
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|793
|2437
|3230
|43.6
|1918
|25.9
|1528
|3
|626
|1043
|299
|OPPONENTS
|712
|2396
|3108
|42.0
|1839
|24.9
|1503
|4
|544
|1073
|351
