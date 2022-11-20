AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson1132.299-175.5663-658-81.71625923.5
Ingram1233.391-197.46224-4947-57.82525321.1
McCollum1636.0119-295.40338-11527-34.79430318.9
Valanciunas1623.679-153.5168-2048-57.84221413.4
Murphy1627.162-128.48436-8421-22.95518111.3
Jones1229.847-97.4858-2729-39.74413110.9
Nance1523.767-98.6845-1116-20.80015510.3
Alvarado1619.453-111.47720-569-12.7501358.4
Marshall1620.139-93.41912-3616-21.7621066.6
Graham1614.923-59.39020-488-12.667744.6
Daniels812.610-21.4764-85-8.625293.6
Hernangomez46.85-12.4170-22-21.000123.0
Temple210.52-4.5002-40-0.00063.0
Hayes57.41-5.2000-20-2.00020.4
Seabron21.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM16244.7697-1448.481180-468286-367.7791860116.3
OPPONENTS16244.7666-1419.469193-578273-340.8031798112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson2347706.4433.930012303
Ingram658645.3544.5300103310
McCollum1568835.21026.4310213410
Valanciunas47981459.1342.13807265
Murphy1853714.4211.325016117
Jones1729463.8252.144014126
Nance2861895.9332.2310131711
Alvarado830382.4472.936113204
Marshall1334472.9251.621010153
Graham215171.1342.1110773
Daniels522273.491.1100434
Hernangomez48123.01.330150
Temple011.51.520100
Hayes1451.03.650111
Seabron000.00.000000
TEAM18752871544.743227.0317113021467
OPPONENTS16351868142.641125.7310111524089

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you