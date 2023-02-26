AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram2632.5213-463.46043-104124-141.87959322.8
McCollum5435.0425-979.434152-398133-168.792113521.0
Valanciunas6024.9341-629.54231-92147-180.81786014.3
Murphy5829.2256-535.479125-320107-117.91574412.8
Richardson428.816-36.4446-217-10.7004511.3
Marshall5624.6188-441.42655-176105-135.7785369.6
Jones4528.6151-341.44332-11589-119.7484239.4
Alvarado6021.6198-482.41182-24465-80.8135439.1
Nance5022.3162-263.61613-3848-71.6763857.7
Hernangomez3012.877-144.5352-1071-91.7802277.6
Lewis1510.630-61.49210-2214-15.933845.6
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Hayes3413.060-114.5263-2641-61.6721644.8
Daniels4019.669-155.44520-6018-29.6211764.4
Temple197.015-37.4059-213-4.750422.2
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM61242.52573-5385.478656-18561193-1528.7816995114.7
OPPONENTS61242.52534-5335.475750-22031121-1440.7786939113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram111191305.01234.7660188512
McCollum411912324.33165.910305114031
Valanciunas1724155879.81001.718511611528
Murphy451642093.6731.31180574629
Richardson19102.5123.01411453
Marshall391682073.71412.5850466913
Jones601121723.8972.21430735730
Alvarado261121382.31863.11251668010
Nance902052955.9951.91060443734
Hernangomez521021545.127.9520123212
Lewis425291.9151.0160581
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Hayes3167982.925.7440142011
Daniels281101383.4982.5750344310
Temple21012.610.5140931
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM6732013268644.0156725.712603521866251
OPPONENTS6011983258442.4153225.112684442888311

