|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|26
|32.5
|213-463
|.460
|43-104
|124-141
|.879
|593
|22.8
|McCollum
|54
|35.0
|425-979
|.434
|152-398
|133-168
|.792
|1135
|21.0
|Valanciunas
|60
|24.9
|341-629
|.542
|31-92
|147-180
|.817
|860
|14.3
|Murphy
|58
|29.2
|256-535
|.479
|125-320
|107-117
|.915
|744
|12.8
|Richardson
|4
|28.8
|16-36
|.444
|6-21
|7-10
|.700
|45
|11.3
|Marshall
|56
|24.6
|188-441
|.426
|55-176
|105-135
|.778
|536
|9.6
|Jones
|45
|28.6
|151-341
|.443
|32-115
|89-119
|.748
|423
|9.4
|Alvarado
|60
|21.6
|198-482
|.411
|82-244
|65-80
|.813
|543
|9.1
|Nance
|50
|22.3
|162-263
|.616
|13-38
|48-71
|.676
|385
|7.7
|Hernangomez
|30
|12.8
|77-144
|.535
|2-10
|71-91
|.780
|227
|7.6
|Lewis
|15
|10.6
|30-61
|.492
|10-22
|14-15
|.933
|84
|5.6
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Hayes
|34
|13.0
|60-114
|.526
|3-26
|41-61
|.672
|164
|4.8
|Daniels
|40
|19.6
|69-155
|.445
|20-60
|18-29
|.621
|176
|4.4
|Temple
|19
|7.0
|15-37
|.405
|9-21
|3-4
|.750
|42
|2.2
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|61
|242.5
|2573-5385
|.478
|656-1856
|1193-1528
|.781
|6995
|114.7
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.5
|2534-5335
|.475
|750-2203
|1121-1440
|.778
|6939
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|11
|119
|130
|5.0
|123
|4.7
|66
|0
|18
|85
|12
|McCollum
|41
|191
|232
|4.3
|316
|5.9
|103
|0
|51
|140
|31
|Valanciunas
|172
|415
|587
|9.8
|100
|1.7
|185
|1
|16
|115
|28
|Murphy
|45
|164
|209
|3.6
|73
|1.3
|118
|0
|57
|46
|29
|Richardson
|1
|9
|10
|2.5
|12
|3.0
|14
|1
|14
|5
|3
|Marshall
|39
|168
|207
|3.7
|141
|2.5
|85
|0
|46
|69
|13
|Jones
|60
|112
|172
|3.8
|97
|2.2
|143
|0
|73
|57
|30
|Alvarado
|26
|112
|138
|2.3
|186
|3.1
|125
|1
|66
|80
|10
|Nance
|90
|205
|295
|5.9
|95
|1.9
|106
|0
|44
|37
|34
|Hernangomez
|52
|102
|154
|5.1
|27
|.9
|52
|0
|12
|32
|12
|Lewis
|4
|25
|29
|1.9
|15
|1.0
|16
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Hayes
|31
|67
|98
|2.9
|25
|.7
|44
|0
|14
|20
|11
|Daniels
|28
|110
|138
|3.4
|98
|2.5
|75
|0
|34
|43
|10
|Temple
|2
|10
|12
|.6
|10
|.5
|14
|0
|9
|3
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|673
|2013
|2686
|44.0
|1567
|25.7
|1260
|3
|521
|866
|251
|OPPONENTS
|601
|1983
|2584
|42.4
|1532
|25.1
|1268
|4
|442
|888
|311
