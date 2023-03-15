AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram3232.8268-568.47249-127148-171.86573322.9
McCollum6235.0489-1127.434174-459157-199.789130921.1
Valanciunas6624.4366-668.54833-96156-190.82192114.0
Murphy6629.8303-633.479154-385124-137.90588413.4
Jones5329.1187-413.45341-14099-133.7445149.7
Marshall6424.8213-496.42962-201117-148.7916059.5
Richardson1025.732-79.40515-4515-20.750949.4
Alvarado6121.5201-489.41183-24765-80.8135509.0
Nance5222.0166-269.61714-3948-71.6763947.6
Hernangomez3413.083-159.5222-1081-103.7862497.3
Hayes4214.185-150.5673-2758-83.6992315.5
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Lewis2110.437-83.44613-3017-20.8501045.0
Daniels4719.174-175.42322-7222-35.6291924.1
Temple207.115-41.3669-233-4.750422.1
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM69242.22891-6055.477747-21101331-1701.7827860113.9
OPPONENTS69242.22851-5994.476849-24901279-1634.7837830113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram131471605.01554.88702310313
McCollum512202714.43706.012405416332
Valanciunas1814496309.51101.719911612834
Murphy541902443.7911.41310695336
Jones761402164.11252.41720867034
Marshall422022443.81632.5960478313
Richardson420242.4181.82612397
Alvarado281131412.31863.01251678110
Nance932093025.8971.91110463734
Hernangomez571141715.032.9610143813
Hayes38901283.034.8660203019
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Lewis528331.618.92409102
Daniels301271573.31162.5840364811
Temple41014.711.6140931
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM7472263301043.6177525.714343581982285
OPPONENTS6732241291442.2172925.114124506999333

