|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|32
|32.8
|268-568
|.472
|49-127
|148-171
|.865
|733
|22.9
|McCollum
|62
|35.0
|489-1127
|.434
|174-459
|157-199
|.789
|1309
|21.1
|Valanciunas
|66
|24.4
|366-668
|.548
|33-96
|156-190
|.821
|921
|14.0
|Murphy
|66
|29.8
|303-633
|.479
|154-385
|124-137
|.905
|884
|13.4
|Jones
|53
|29.1
|187-413
|.453
|41-140
|99-133
|.744
|514
|9.7
|Marshall
|64
|24.8
|213-496
|.429
|62-201
|117-148
|.791
|605
|9.5
|Richardson
|10
|25.7
|32-79
|.405
|15-45
|15-20
|.750
|94
|9.4
|Alvarado
|61
|21.5
|201-489
|.411
|83-247
|65-80
|.813
|550
|9.0
|Nance
|52
|22.0
|166-269
|.617
|14-39
|48-71
|.676
|394
|7.6
|Hernangomez
|34
|13.0
|83-159
|.522
|2-10
|81-103
|.786
|249
|7.3
|Hayes
|42
|14.1
|85-150
|.567
|3-27
|58-83
|.699
|231
|5.5
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Lewis
|21
|10.4
|37-83
|.446
|13-30
|17-20
|.850
|104
|5.0
|Daniels
|47
|19.1
|74-175
|.423
|22-72
|22-35
|.629
|192
|4.1
|Temple
|20
|7.1
|15-41
|.366
|9-23
|3-4
|.750
|42
|2.1
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|69
|242.2
|2891-6055
|.477
|747-2110
|1331-1701
|.782
|7860
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|69
|242.2
|2851-5994
|.476
|849-2490
|1279-1634
|.783
|7830
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|13
|147
|160
|5.0
|155
|4.8
|87
|0
|23
|103
|13
|McCollum
|51
|220
|271
|4.4
|370
|6.0
|124
|0
|54
|163
|32
|Valanciunas
|181
|449
|630
|9.5
|110
|1.7
|199
|1
|16
|128
|34
|Murphy
|54
|190
|244
|3.7
|91
|1.4
|131
|0
|69
|53
|36
|Jones
|76
|140
|216
|4.1
|125
|2.4
|172
|0
|86
|70
|34
|Marshall
|42
|202
|244
|3.8
|163
|2.5
|96
|0
|47
|83
|13
|Richardson
|4
|20
|24
|2.4
|18
|1.8
|26
|1
|23
|9
|7
|Alvarado
|28
|113
|141
|2.3
|186
|3.0
|125
|1
|67
|81
|10
|Nance
|93
|209
|302
|5.8
|97
|1.9
|111
|0
|46
|37
|34
|Hernangomez
|57
|114
|171
|5.0
|32
|.9
|61
|0
|14
|38
|13
|Hayes
|38
|90
|128
|3.0
|34
|.8
|66
|0
|20
|30
|19
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Lewis
|5
|28
|33
|1.6
|18
|.9
|24
|0
|9
|10
|2
|Daniels
|30
|127
|157
|3.3
|116
|2.5
|84
|0
|36
|48
|11
|Temple
|4
|10
|14
|.7
|11
|.6
|14
|0
|9
|3
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|747
|2263
|3010
|43.6
|1775
|25.7
|1434
|3
|581
|982
|285
|OPPONENTS
|673
|2241
|2914
|42.2
|1729
|25.1
|1412
|4
|506
|999
|333
