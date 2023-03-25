AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram3633.2309-651.47556-143178-203.87785223.7
McCollum6635.1517-1190.434185-483165-210.786138421.0
Valanciunas7024.8400-722.55435-101168-203.828100314.3
Murphy7030.1325-683.476168-422129-142.90894713.5
Jones5729.0197-433.45543-147105-142.7395429.5
Marshall6824.4229-526.43564-209127-159.7996499.5
Alvarado6121.5201-489.41183-24765-80.8135509.0
Richardson1424.642-102.41221-5716-21.7621218.6
Nance5621.4169-273.61914-3950-73.6854027.2
Hernangomez3612.486-164.5243-1181-104.7792567.1
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Hayes4513.485-152.5593-2758-83.6992315.1
Lewis239.838-86.44213-3217-20.8501064.6
Daniels5118.576-183.41522-7623-37.6221973.9
Temple226.816-42.38110-243-4.750452.0
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM73242.13062-6401.478793-22271406-1788.7868323114.0
OPPONENTS73242.12993-6328.473891-26331354-1731.7828231112.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram141671815.01875.29502411515
McCollum522402924.43885.913306016634
Valanciunas1994946939.91201.721111813940
Murphy552022573.7951.41340745637
Jones811452264.01352.41850937434
Marshall442102543.71712.51010508713
Alvarado281131412.31863.01251678110
Richardson828362.6282.035124117
Nance942193135.61021.81150503734
Hernangomez571181754.932.9630163913
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Hayes39901292.934.8670203019
Lewis528331.420.92409102
Daniels301361663.31232.4910395311
Temple41014.612.5140941
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM7812404318543.6188225.8150736151028296
OPPONENTS7102367307742.2181024.8148945351054345

