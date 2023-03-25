|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|36
|33.2
|309-651
|.475
|56-143
|178-203
|.877
|852
|23.7
|McCollum
|66
|35.1
|517-1190
|.434
|185-483
|165-210
|.786
|1384
|21.0
|Valanciunas
|70
|24.8
|400-722
|.554
|35-101
|168-203
|.828
|1003
|14.3
|Murphy
|70
|30.1
|325-683
|.476
|168-422
|129-142
|.908
|947
|13.5
|Jones
|57
|29.0
|197-433
|.455
|43-147
|105-142
|.739
|542
|9.5
|Marshall
|68
|24.4
|229-526
|.435
|64-209
|127-159
|.799
|649
|9.5
|Alvarado
|61
|21.5
|201-489
|.411
|83-247
|65-80
|.813
|550
|9.0
|Richardson
|14
|24.6
|42-102
|.412
|21-57
|16-21
|.762
|121
|8.6
|Nance
|56
|21.4
|169-273
|.619
|14-39
|50-73
|.685
|402
|7.2
|Hernangomez
|36
|12.4
|86-164
|.524
|3-11
|81-104
|.779
|256
|7.1
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Hayes
|45
|13.4
|85-152
|.559
|3-27
|58-83
|.699
|231
|5.1
|Lewis
|23
|9.8
|38-86
|.442
|13-32
|17-20
|.850
|106
|4.6
|Daniels
|51
|18.5
|76-183
|.415
|22-76
|23-37
|.622
|197
|3.9
|Temple
|22
|6.8
|16-42
|.381
|10-24
|3-4
|.750
|45
|2.0
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|73
|242.1
|3062-6401
|.478
|793-2227
|1406-1788
|.786
|8323
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|73
|242.1
|2993-6328
|.473
|891-2633
|1354-1731
|.782
|8231
|112.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|14
|167
|181
|5.0
|187
|5.2
|95
|0
|24
|115
|15
|McCollum
|52
|240
|292
|4.4
|388
|5.9
|133
|0
|60
|166
|34
|Valanciunas
|199
|494
|693
|9.9
|120
|1.7
|211
|1
|18
|139
|40
|Murphy
|55
|202
|257
|3.7
|95
|1.4
|134
|0
|74
|56
|37
|Jones
|81
|145
|226
|4.0
|135
|2.4
|185
|0
|93
|74
|34
|Marshall
|44
|210
|254
|3.7
|171
|2.5
|101
|0
|50
|87
|13
|Alvarado
|28
|113
|141
|2.3
|186
|3.0
|125
|1
|67
|81
|10
|Richardson
|8
|28
|36
|2.6
|28
|2.0
|35
|1
|24
|11
|7
|Nance
|94
|219
|313
|5.6
|102
|1.8
|115
|0
|50
|37
|34
|Hernangomez
|57
|118
|175
|4.9
|32
|.9
|63
|0
|16
|39
|13
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Hayes
|39
|90
|129
|2.9
|34
|.8
|67
|0
|20
|30
|19
|Lewis
|5
|28
|33
|1.4
|20
|.9
|24
|0
|9
|10
|2
|Daniels
|30
|136
|166
|3.3
|123
|2.4
|91
|0
|39
|53
|11
|Temple
|4
|10
|14
|.6
|12
|.5
|14
|0
|9
|4
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|781
|2404
|3185
|43.6
|1882
|25.8
|1507
|3
|615
|1028
|296
|OPPONENTS
|710
|2367
|3077
|42.2
|1810
|24.8
|1489
|4
|535
|1054
|345
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.