|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|McCollum
|18
|35.1
|186-369
|.504
|51-133
|52-71
|.732
|475
|26.4
|Ingram
|50
|34.2
|421-911
|.462
|72-215
|226-277
|.816
|1140
|22.8
|Valanciunas
|68
|30.6
|477-884
|.540
|56-154
|219-267
|.820
|1229
|18.1
|Hart
|41
|33.5
|195-386
|.505
|42-130
|116-154
|.753
|548
|13.4
|Alexander-Walker
|50
|26.3
|237-632
|.375
|95-305
|70-97
|.722
|639
|12.8
|Graham
|69
|29.6
|282-777
|.363
|186-536
|112-133
|.842
|862
|12.5
|Jones
|71
|29.9
|252-522
|.483
|50-146
|124-146
|.849
|678
|9.5
|Hayes
|62
|19.6
|209-330
|.633
|15-42
|125-163
|.767
|558
|9.0
|Hernangomez
|45
|16.2
|152-285
|.533
|4-11
|93-123
|.756
|401
|8.9
|Nance
|2
|18.5
|5-9
|.556
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|6.5
|Alvarado
|46
|15.3
|110-253
|.435
|31-98
|32-44
|.727
|283
|6.2
|Snell
|11
|20.9
|24-56
|.429
|18-44
|0-0
|.000
|66
|6.0
|Lewis
|24
|14.2
|59-146
|.404
|13-58
|10-12
|.833
|141
|5.9
|Marshall
|47
|12.8
|92-228
|.404
|21-96
|54-71
|.761
|259
|5.5
|Temple
|56
|18.9
|108-282
|.383
|56-175
|28-41
|.683
|300
|5.4
|Murphy
|54
|13.1
|81-213
|.380
|54-145
|31-37
|.838
|247
|4.6
|Harper
|2
|5.0
|3-7
|.429
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|Satoransky
|32
|15.0
|32-107
|.299
|5-31
|19-25
|.760
|88
|2.8
|Wallace
|6
|12.5
|7-20
|.350
|2-8
|1-5
|.200
|17
|2.8
|Clark
|34
|9.7
|27-76
|.355
|24-63
|6-8
|.750
|84
|2.5
|Johnson
|4
|7.0
|3-10
|.300
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Louzada
|2
|3.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|241.0
|2962-6506
|.455
|797-2396
|1323-1680
|.788
|8044
|108.7
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.0
|2959-6351
|.466
|945-2636
|1263-1607
|.786
|8126
|109.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|McCollum
|15
|74
|89
|4.9
|117
|6.5
|32
|0
|21
|40
|1
|Ingram
|33
|251
|284
|5.7
|277
|5.5
|108
|1
|32
|136
|24
|Valanciunas
|212
|578
|790
|11.6
|174
|2.6
|224
|0
|36
|166
|58
|Hart
|53
|265
|318
|7.8
|168
|4.1
|118
|1
|45
|81
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|128
|164
|3.3
|139
|2.8
|88
|0
|41
|85
|19
|Graham
|36
|135
|171
|2.5
|299
|4.3
|92
|0
|67
|100
|11
|Jones
|88
|187
|275
|3.9
|153
|2.2
|221
|1
|112
|96
|54
|Hayes
|98
|180
|278
|4.5
|36
|.6
|144
|0
|26
|50
|51
|Hernangomez
|121
|171
|292
|6.5
|52
|1.2
|84
|0
|19
|46
|18
|Nance
|2
|9
|11
|5.5
|1
|.5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alvarado
|22
|62
|84
|1.8
|127
|2.8
|69
|0
|59
|32
|7
|Snell
|4
|24
|28
|2.5
|5
|.5
|21
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Lewis
|9
|30
|39
|1.6
|49
|2.0
|17
|0
|11
|26
|1
|Marshall
|30
|92
|122
|2.6
|45
|1.0
|56
|0
|28
|37
|5
|Temple
|29
|111
|140
|2.5
|73
|1.3
|80
|0
|42
|40
|23
|Murphy
|37
|81
|118
|2.2
|36
|.7
|55
|0
|19
|12
|7
|Harper
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Satoransky
|18
|46
|64
|2.0
|76
|2.4
|33
|0
|14
|23
|1
|Wallace
|0
|8
|8
|1.3
|1
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Clark
|17
|63
|80
|2.4
|14
|.4
|19
|0
|11
|7
|7
|Johnson
|7
|6
|13
|3.2
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Louzada
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|870
|2501
|3371
|45.6
|1847
|25.0
|1476
|3
|594
|1048
|306
|OPPONENTS
|694
|2420
|3114
|42.1
|1796
|24.3
|1503
|3
|548
|1027
|361
