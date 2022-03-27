AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
McCollum1835.1186-369.50451-13352-71.73247526.4
Ingram5034.2421-911.46272-215226-277.816114022.8
Valanciunas6830.6477-884.54056-154219-267.820122918.1
Hart4133.5195-386.50542-130116-154.75354813.4
Alexander-Walker5026.3237-632.37595-30570-97.72263912.8
Graham6929.6282-777.363186-536112-133.84286212.5
Jones7129.9252-522.48350-146124-146.8496789.5
Hayes6219.6209-330.63315-42125-163.7675589.0
Hernangomez4516.2152-285.5334-1193-123.7564018.9
Nance218.55-9.5561-12-21.000136.5
Alvarado4615.3110-253.43531-9832-44.7272836.2
Snell1120.924-56.42918-440-0.000666.0
Lewis2414.259-146.40413-5810-12.8331415.9
Marshall4712.892-228.40421-9654-71.7612595.5
Temple5618.9108-282.38356-17528-41.6833005.4
Murphy5413.181-213.38054-14531-37.8382474.6
Harper25.03-7.4291-20-0.00073.5
Satoransky3215.032-107.2995-3119-25.760882.8
Wallace612.57-20.3502-81-5.200172.8
Clark349.727-76.35524-636-8.750842.5
Johnson47.03-10.3000-03-4.75092.3
Louzada23.50-3.0000-30-0.00000.0
TEAM74241.02962-6506.455797-23961323-1680.7888044108.7
OPPONENTS74241.02959-6351.466945-26361263-1607.7868126109.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
McCollum1574894.91176.532021401
Ingram332512845.72775.510813213624
Valanciunas21257879011.61742.622403616658
Hart532653187.81684.11181458111
Alexander-Walker361281643.31392.8880418519
Graham361351712.52994.39206710011
Jones881872753.91532.222111129654
Hayes981802784.536.61440265051
Hernangomez1211712926.5521.2840194618
Nance29115.51.530014
Alvarado2262841.81272.869059327
Snell424282.55.5210672
Lewis930391.6492.017011261
Marshall30921222.6451.056028375
Temple291111402.5731.3800424023
Murphy37811182.236.755019127
Harper101.531.520011
Satoransky1846642.0762.433014231
Wallace0881.31.270321
Clark1763802.414.41901177
Johnson76133.21.330210
Louzada2021.01.500000
TEAM8702501337145.6184725.0147635941048306
OPPONENTS6942420311442.1179624.3150335481027361

