|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|45
|34.2
|404-835
|.484
|64-164
|240-272
|.882
|1112
|24.7
|McCollum
|75
|35.3
|587-1344
|.437
|211-543
|183-238
|.769
|1568
|20.9
|Murphy
|79
|31.0
|387-800
|.484
|202-497
|172-190
|.905
|1148
|14.5
|Valanciunas
|79
|24.9
|446-816
|.547
|38-109
|185-224
|.826
|1115
|14.1
|Jones
|66
|29.6
|235-501
|.469
|56-167
|123-161
|.764
|649
|9.8
|Marshall
|77
|23.3
|247-571
|.433
|66-218
|138-175
|.789
|698
|9.1
|Alvarado
|61
|21.5
|201-489
|.411
|83-247
|65-80
|.813
|550
|9.0
|Richardson
|23
|23.2
|62-148
|.419
|33-86
|16-21
|.762
|173
|7.5
|Hernangomez
|38
|12.1
|89-169
|.527
|3-11
|81-104
|.779
|262
|6.9
|Nance
|65
|21.2
|186-305
|.610
|14-42
|55-79
|.696
|441
|6.8
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Hayes
|47
|13.0
|86-156
|.551
|3-29
|58-83
|.699
|233
|5.0
|Lewis
|25
|9.4
|40-88
|.455
|15-34
|19-22
|.864
|114
|4.6
|Daniels
|59
|17.7
|87-208
|.418
|27-86
|26-40
|.650
|227
|3.8
|Temple
|25
|6.5
|18-45
|.400
|11-26
|3-4
|.750
|50
|2.0
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|82
|242.1
|3447-7180
|.480
|899-2468
|1585-2000
|.793
|9378
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|82
|242.1
|3357-7105
|.472
|1002-2953
|1507-1935
|.779
|9223
|112.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|23
|223
|246
|5.5
|262
|5.8
|116
|0
|32
|148
|19
|McCollum
|55
|273
|328
|4.4
|429
|5.7
|153
|0
|70
|183
|38
|Murphy
|59
|222
|281
|3.6
|112
|1.4
|155
|0
|89
|61
|43
|Valanciunas
|225
|579
|804
|10.2
|140
|1.8
|245
|1
|20
|159
|52
|Jones
|97
|172
|269
|4.1
|162
|2.5
|208
|0
|103
|88
|42
|Marshall
|48
|231
|279
|3.6
|189
|2.5
|113
|0
|54
|97
|14
|Alvarado
|28
|113
|141
|2.3
|186
|3.0
|125
|1
|67
|81
|10
|Richardson
|11
|45
|56
|2.4
|37
|1.6
|47
|1
|29
|23
|9
|Hernangomez
|58
|122
|180
|4.7
|33
|.9
|64
|0
|17
|39
|13
|Nance
|106
|248
|354
|5.4
|119
|1.8
|133
|0
|56
|42
|37
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Hayes
|39
|93
|132
|2.8
|34
|.7
|67
|0
|20
|31
|19
|Lewis
|5
|28
|33
|1.3
|23
|.9
|24
|0
|10
|10
|2
|Daniels
|36
|152
|188
|3.2
|134
|2.3
|99
|0
|43
|57
|11
|Temple
|5
|12
|17
|.7
|13
|.5
|15
|0
|9
|4
|2
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|866
|2717
|3583
|43.7
|2122
|25.9
|1678
|3
|681
|1149
|337
|OPPONENTS
|792
|2634
|3426
|41.8
|2044
|24.9
|1673
|4
|600
|1175
|386
