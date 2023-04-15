AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram4534.2404-835.48464-164240-272.882111224.7
McCollum7535.3587-1344.437211-543183-238.769156820.9
Murphy7931.0387-800.484202-497172-190.905114814.5
Valanciunas7924.9446-816.54738-109185-224.826111514.1
Jones6629.6235-501.46956-167123-161.7646499.8
Marshall7723.3247-571.43366-218138-175.7896989.1
Alvarado6121.5201-489.41183-24765-80.8135509.0
Richardson2323.262-148.41933-8616-21.7621737.5
Hernangomez3812.189-169.5273-1181-104.7792626.9
Nance6521.2186-305.61014-4255-79.6964416.8
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Hayes4713.086-156.5513-2958-83.6992335.0
Lewis259.440-88.45515-3419-22.8641144.6
Daniels5917.787-208.41827-8626-40.6502273.8
Temple256.518-45.40011-263-4.750502.0
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM82242.13447-7180.480899-24681585-2000.7939378114.4
OPPONENTS82242.13357-7105.4721002-29531507-1935.7799223112.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram232232465.52625.811603214819
McCollum552733284.44295.715307018338
Murphy592222813.61121.41550896143
Valanciunas22557980410.21401.824512015952
Jones971722694.11622.520801038842
Marshall482312793.61892.51130549714
Alvarado281131412.31863.01251678110
Richardson1145562.4371.647129239
Hernangomez581221804.733.9640173913
Nance1062483545.41191.81330564237
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Hayes39931322.834.7670203119
Lewis528331.323.924010102
Daniels361521883.21342.3990435711
Temple51217.713.5150942
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM8662717358343.7212225.9167836811149337
OPPONENTS7922634342641.8204424.9167346001175386

