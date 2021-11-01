AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ingram637.062-133.46615-3311-16.68815025.0
Valanciunas734.150-101.4953-833-37.89213619.4
Graham732.941-107.38323-6320-25.80012517.9
Alexander-Walker731.738-108.35215-578-9.8899914.1
Hart321.011-16.6882-53-6.500279.0
Hayes713.416-29.5521-410-14.714436.1
Murphy721.413-34.38211-274-5.800415.9
Jones725.118-36.5001-53-5.600405.7
Lewis713.714-37.3783-131-11.000324.6
Temple513.07-15.4673-82-3.667193.8
Marshall713.14-17.2350-77-8.875152.1
Satoransky310.71-6.1671-20-0.00031.0
Hernangomez10.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM7240.0275-639.43078-232102-129.791730104.3
OPPONENTS7240.0283-617.45990-231121-149.812777111.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ingram638447.3294.81702213
Valanciunas336910214.6192.72506128
Graham420243.4365.110010141
Alexander-Walker1329426.0182.6909106
Hart312155.062.060121
Hayes1017273.91.1110367
Murphy213152.15.7150261
Jones79162.3121.72308114
Lewis215172.4192.770190
Temple48122.42.460223
Marshall522273.9111.6120382
Satoransky022.72.720130
Hernangomez000.00.000000
TEAM8925434349.016022.914304811336
OPPONENTS7024831845.416022.91240569540

