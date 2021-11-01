|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|6
|37.0
|62-133
|.466
|15-33
|11-16
|.688
|150
|25.0
|Valanciunas
|7
|34.1
|50-101
|.495
|3-8
|33-37
|.892
|136
|19.4
|Graham
|7
|32.9
|41-107
|.383
|23-63
|20-25
|.800
|125
|17.9
|Alexander-Walker
|7
|31.7
|38-108
|.352
|15-57
|8-9
|.889
|99
|14.1
|Hart
|3
|21.0
|11-16
|.688
|2-5
|3-6
|.500
|27
|9.0
|Hayes
|7
|13.4
|16-29
|.552
|1-4
|10-14
|.714
|43
|6.1
|Murphy
|7
|21.4
|13-34
|.382
|11-27
|4-5
|.800
|41
|5.9
|Jones
|7
|25.1
|18-36
|.500
|1-5
|3-5
|.600
|40
|5.7
|Lewis
|7
|13.7
|14-37
|.378
|3-13
|1-1
|1.000
|32
|4.6
|Temple
|5
|13.0
|7-15
|.467
|3-8
|2-3
|.667
|19
|3.8
|Marshall
|7
|13.1
|4-17
|.235
|0-7
|7-8
|.875
|15
|2.1
|Satoransky
|3
|10.7
|1-6
|.167
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|Hernangomez
|1
|0.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|7
|240.0
|275-639
|.430
|78-232
|102-129
|.791
|730
|104.3
|OPPONENTS
|7
|240.0
|283-617
|.459
|90-231
|121-149
|.812
|777
|111.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|6
|38
|44
|7.3
|29
|4.8
|17
|0
|2
|21
|3
|Valanciunas
|33
|69
|102
|14.6
|19
|2.7
|25
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Graham
|4
|20
|24
|3.4
|36
|5.1
|10
|0
|10
|14
|1
|Alexander-Walker
|13
|29
|42
|6.0
|18
|2.6
|9
|0
|9
|10
|6
|Hart
|3
|12
|15
|5.0
|6
|2.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Hayes
|10
|17
|27
|3.9
|1
|.1
|11
|0
|3
|6
|7
|Murphy
|2
|13
|15
|2.1
|5
|.7
|15
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Jones
|7
|9
|16
|2.3
|12
|1.7
|23
|0
|8
|11
|4
|Lewis
|2
|15
|17
|2.4
|19
|2.7
|7
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Temple
|4
|8
|12
|2.4
|2
|.4
|6
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Marshall
|5
|22
|27
|3.9
|11
|1.6
|12
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Satoransky
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Hernangomez
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|89
|254
|343
|49.0
|160
|22.9
|143
|0
|48
|113
|36
|OPPONENTS
|70
|248
|318
|45.4
|160
|22.9
|124
|0
|56
|95
|40