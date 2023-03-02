AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram2832.9239-511.46846-116134-152.88265823.5
McCollum5635.0442-1016.435155-411138-174.793117721.0
Valanciunas6124.9343-633.54231-92151-184.82186814.2
Murphy6029.1261-553.472129-334109-120.90876012.7
Richardson627.021-42.5007-239-12.750589.7
Marshall5824.6193-450.42955-178108-139.7775499.5
Jones4728.7157-357.44034-11992-123.7484409.4
Alvarado6121.5201-489.41183-24765-80.8135509.0
Nance5022.3162-263.61613-3848-71.6763857.7
Hernangomez3113.079-151.5232-1074-95.7792347.5
Lewis1610.631-64.48411-2314-15.933875.4
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Hayes3613.467-123.5453-2748-69.6961855.1
Daniels4119.370-156.44920-6018-29.6211784.3
Temple197.015-37.4059-213-4.750422.2
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM63242.42653-5550.478671-19081232-1574.7837209114.4
OPPONENTS63242.42606-5495.474770-22751168-1495.7817150113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram121301425.11334.8720208812
McCollum451962414.33295.910905214531
Valanciunas1724205929.71021.718711611829
Murphy471702173.6791.31200614829
Richardson113142.3142.32111683
Marshall411762173.71452.5880477113
Jones641191833.91012.11510755931
Alvarado281131412.31863.01251678110
Nance902052955.9951.91060443734
Hernangomez551061615.229.9540123313
Lewis525301.915.9180681
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Hayes32751073.028.8520182113
Daniels281101383.4982.4750344311
Temple21012.610.5140931
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM6932072276543.9161325.613063539889257
OPPONENTS6242044266842.3157124.913064456917320

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you