|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|28
|32.9
|239-511
|.468
|46-116
|134-152
|.882
|658
|23.5
|McCollum
|56
|35.0
|442-1016
|.435
|155-411
|138-174
|.793
|1177
|21.0
|Valanciunas
|61
|24.9
|343-633
|.542
|31-92
|151-184
|.821
|868
|14.2
|Murphy
|60
|29.1
|261-553
|.472
|129-334
|109-120
|.908
|760
|12.7
|Richardson
|6
|27.0
|21-42
|.500
|7-23
|9-12
|.750
|58
|9.7
|Marshall
|58
|24.6
|193-450
|.429
|55-178
|108-139
|.777
|549
|9.5
|Jones
|47
|28.7
|157-357
|.440
|34-119
|92-123
|.748
|440
|9.4
|Alvarado
|61
|21.5
|201-489
|.411
|83-247
|65-80
|.813
|550
|9.0
|Nance
|50
|22.3
|162-263
|.616
|13-38
|48-71
|.676
|385
|7.7
|Hernangomez
|31
|13.0
|79-151
|.523
|2-10
|74-95
|.779
|234
|7.5
|Lewis
|16
|10.6
|31-64
|.484
|11-23
|14-15
|.933
|87
|5.4
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Hayes
|36
|13.4
|67-123
|.545
|3-27
|48-69
|.696
|185
|5.1
|Daniels
|41
|19.3
|70-156
|.449
|20-60
|18-29
|.621
|178
|4.3
|Temple
|19
|7.0
|15-37
|.405
|9-21
|3-4
|.750
|42
|2.2
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|63
|242.4
|2653-5550
|.478
|671-1908
|1232-1574
|.783
|7209
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.4
|2606-5495
|.474
|770-2275
|1168-1495
|.781
|7150
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|12
|130
|142
|5.1
|133
|4.8
|72
|0
|20
|88
|12
|McCollum
|45
|196
|241
|4.3
|329
|5.9
|109
|0
|52
|145
|31
|Valanciunas
|172
|420
|592
|9.7
|102
|1.7
|187
|1
|16
|118
|29
|Murphy
|47
|170
|217
|3.6
|79
|1.3
|120
|0
|61
|48
|29
|Richardson
|1
|13
|14
|2.3
|14
|2.3
|21
|1
|16
|8
|3
|Marshall
|41
|176
|217
|3.7
|145
|2.5
|88
|0
|47
|71
|13
|Jones
|64
|119
|183
|3.9
|101
|2.1
|151
|0
|75
|59
|31
|Alvarado
|28
|113
|141
|2.3
|186
|3.0
|125
|1
|67
|81
|10
|Nance
|90
|205
|295
|5.9
|95
|1.9
|106
|0
|44
|37
|34
|Hernangomez
|55
|106
|161
|5.2
|29
|.9
|54
|0
|12
|33
|13
|Lewis
|5
|25
|30
|1.9
|15
|.9
|18
|0
|6
|8
|1
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Hayes
|32
|75
|107
|3.0
|28
|.8
|52
|0
|18
|21
|13
|Daniels
|28
|110
|138
|3.4
|98
|2.4
|75
|0
|34
|43
|11
|Temple
|2
|10
|12
|.6
|10
|.5
|14
|0
|9
|3
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|693
|2072
|2765
|43.9
|1613
|25.6
|1306
|3
|539
|889
|257
|OPPONENTS
|624
|2044
|2668
|42.3
|1571
|24.9
|1306
|4
|456
|917
|320
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.