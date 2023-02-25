AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram2532.3206-441.46742-98120-137.87657423.0
McCollum5335.0419-960.436151-389133-168.792112221.2
Valanciunas5924.8336-618.54431-91145-177.81984814.4
Murphy5729.2252-526.479125-317104-114.91273312.9
Richardson327.310-23.4353-136-9.667299.7
Marshall5524.8186-434.42955-173103-133.7745309.6
Jones4428.9148-336.44032-11489-119.7484179.5
Alvarado5921.7195-475.41182-24165-80.8135379.1
Nance4922.6162-263.61613-3848-71.6763857.9
Hernangomez2912.875-140.5361-967-85.7882187.5
Lewis1411.128-59.4758-2012-13.923765.4
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Hayes3313.360-113.5313-2541-61.6721645.0
Daniels3919.969-155.44520-6018-29.6211764.5
Temple187.215-35.4299-213-4.750422.3
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM60242.52533-5283.479648-18181175-1507.7806889114.8
OPPONENTS60242.52489-5247.474731-21551102-1417.7786811113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram111151265.01204.8630188512
McCollum401902304.33125.910205113931
Valanciunas1684095779.8981.718211611328
Murphy441632073.6711.21180574629
Richardson0882.782.71111043
Marshall371662033.71392.5850456913
Jones591101693.8952.21420735630
Alvarado261121382.31833.11221658010
Nance892052946.0951.91060443634
Hernangomez50961465.027.951093112
Lewis424282.0151.1160481
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Hayes3166972.924.7440132011
Daniels281101383.5962.5750344310
Temple2911.610.6140931
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM6601987264744.1154225.712453510859251
OPPONENTS5901940253042.2150825.112464441869304

