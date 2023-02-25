|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|25
|32.3
|206-441
|.467
|42-98
|120-137
|.876
|574
|23.0
|McCollum
|53
|35.0
|419-960
|.436
|151-389
|133-168
|.792
|1122
|21.2
|Valanciunas
|59
|24.8
|336-618
|.544
|31-91
|145-177
|.819
|848
|14.4
|Murphy
|57
|29.2
|252-526
|.479
|125-317
|104-114
|.912
|733
|12.9
|Richardson
|3
|27.3
|10-23
|.435
|3-13
|6-9
|.667
|29
|9.7
|Marshall
|55
|24.8
|186-434
|.429
|55-173
|103-133
|.774
|530
|9.6
|Jones
|44
|28.9
|148-336
|.440
|32-114
|89-119
|.748
|417
|9.5
|Alvarado
|59
|21.7
|195-475
|.411
|82-241
|65-80
|.813
|537
|9.1
|Nance
|49
|22.6
|162-263
|.616
|13-38
|48-71
|.676
|385
|7.9
|Hernangomez
|29
|12.8
|75-140
|.536
|1-9
|67-85
|.788
|218
|7.5
|Lewis
|14
|11.1
|28-59
|.475
|8-20
|12-13
|.923
|76
|5.4
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Hayes
|33
|13.3
|60-113
|.531
|3-25
|41-61
|.672
|164
|5.0
|Daniels
|39
|19.9
|69-155
|.445
|20-60
|18-29
|.621
|176
|4.5
|Temple
|18
|7.2
|15-35
|.429
|9-21
|3-4
|.750
|42
|2.3
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|60
|242.5
|2533-5283
|.479
|648-1818
|1175-1507
|.780
|6889
|114.8
|OPPONENTS
|60
|242.5
|2489-5247
|.474
|731-2155
|1102-1417
|.778
|6811
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|11
|115
|126
|5.0
|120
|4.8
|63
|0
|18
|85
|12
|McCollum
|40
|190
|230
|4.3
|312
|5.9
|102
|0
|51
|139
|31
|Valanciunas
|168
|409
|577
|9.8
|98
|1.7
|182
|1
|16
|113
|28
|Murphy
|44
|163
|207
|3.6
|71
|1.2
|118
|0
|57
|46
|29
|Richardson
|0
|8
|8
|2.7
|8
|2.7
|11
|1
|10
|4
|3
|Marshall
|37
|166
|203
|3.7
|139
|2.5
|85
|0
|45
|69
|13
|Jones
|59
|110
|169
|3.8
|95
|2.2
|142
|0
|73
|56
|30
|Alvarado
|26
|112
|138
|2.3
|183
|3.1
|122
|1
|65
|80
|10
|Nance
|89
|205
|294
|6.0
|95
|1.9
|106
|0
|44
|36
|34
|Hernangomez
|50
|96
|146
|5.0
|27
|.9
|51
|0
|9
|31
|12
|Lewis
|4
|24
|28
|2.0
|15
|1.1
|16
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Hayes
|31
|66
|97
|2.9
|24
|.7
|44
|0
|13
|20
|11
|Daniels
|28
|110
|138
|3.5
|96
|2.5
|75
|0
|34
|43
|10
|Temple
|2
|9
|11
|.6
|10
|.6
|14
|0
|9
|3
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|660
|1987
|2647
|44.1
|1542
|25.7
|1245
|3
|510
|859
|251
|OPPONENTS
|590
|1940
|2530
|42.2
|1508
|25.1
|1246
|4
|441
|869
|304
