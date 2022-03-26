|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|McCollum
|17
|35.0
|174-344
|.506
|47-123
|48-67
|.716
|443
|26.1
|Ingram
|50
|34.2
|421-911
|.462
|72-215
|226-277
|.816
|1140
|22.8
|Valanciunas
|67
|30.6
|470-872
|.539
|55-153
|216-262
|.824
|1211
|18.1
|Hart
|41
|33.5
|195-386
|.505
|42-130
|116-154
|.753
|548
|13.4
|Alexander-Walker
|50
|26.3
|237-632
|.375
|95-305
|70-97
|.722
|639
|12.8
|Graham
|68
|29.6
|280-767
|.365
|184-529
|112-133
|.842
|856
|12.6
|Jones
|70
|29.9
|250-511
|.489
|50-141
|124-145
|.855
|674
|9.6
|Hayes
|61
|19.5
|207-328
|.631
|15-42
|124-161
|.770
|553
|9.1
|Hernangomez
|44
|16.3
|151-283
|.534
|4-11
|92-121
|.760
|398
|9.0
|Nance
|1
|18.0
|3-6
|.500
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|9.0
|Snell
|11
|20.9
|24-56
|.429
|18-44
|0-0
|.000
|66
|6.0
|Lewis
|24
|14.2
|59-146
|.404
|13-58
|10-12
|.833
|141
|5.9
|Alvarado
|45
|15.0
|100-234
|.427
|29-92
|31-43
|.721
|260
|5.8
|Marshall
|46
|12.8
|91-225
|.404
|21-95
|51-67
|.761
|254
|5.5
|Temple
|56
|18.9
|108-282
|.383
|56-175
|28-41
|.683
|300
|5.4
|Murphy
|53
|13.1
|80-210
|.381
|53-143
|31-37
|.838
|244
|4.6
|Harper
|2
|5.0
|3-7
|.429
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|Satoransky
|32
|15.0
|32-107
|.299
|5-31
|19-25
|.760
|88
|2.8
|Wallace
|6
|12.5
|7-20
|.350
|2-8
|1-5
|.200
|17
|2.8
|Clark
|34
|9.7
|27-76
|.355
|24-63
|6-8
|.750
|84
|2.5
|Johnson
|4
|7.0
|3-10
|.300
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Louzada
|2
|3.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|241.0
|2922-6416
|.455
|787-2364
|1310-1661
|.789
|7941
|108.8
|OPPONENTS
|73
|241.0
|2920-6259
|.467
|938-2610
|1241-1582
|.784
|8019
|109.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|McCollum
|15
|68
|83
|4.9
|113
|6.6
|28
|0
|20
|40
|0
|Ingram
|33
|251
|284
|5.7
|277
|5.5
|108
|1
|32
|136
|24
|Valanciunas
|207
|572
|779
|11.6
|168
|2.5
|220
|0
|36
|163
|57
|Hart
|53
|265
|318
|7.8
|168
|4.1
|118
|1
|45
|81
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|128
|164
|3.3
|139
|2.8
|88
|0
|41
|85
|19
|Graham
|35
|135
|170
|2.5
|297
|4.4
|92
|0
|67
|99
|10
|Jones
|88
|184
|272
|3.9
|153
|2.2
|218
|1
|110
|93
|54
|Hayes
|95
|177
|272
|4.5
|34
|.6
|143
|0
|26
|50
|48
|Hernangomez
|120
|170
|290
|6.6
|51
|1.2
|82
|0
|19
|45
|17
|Nance
|0
|4
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snell
|4
|24
|28
|2.5
|5
|.5
|21
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Lewis
|9
|30
|39
|1.6
|49
|2.0
|17
|0
|11
|26
|1
|Alvarado
|22
|57
|79
|1.8
|122
|2.7
|68
|0
|58
|32
|6
|Marshall
|30
|92
|122
|2.7
|45
|1.0
|55
|0
|28
|37
|5
|Temple
|29
|111
|140
|2.5
|73
|1.3
|80
|0
|42
|40
|23
|Murphy
|37
|80
|117
|2.2
|34
|.6
|54
|0
|19
|12
|7
|Harper
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Satoransky
|18
|46
|64
|2.0
|76
|2.4
|33
|0
|14
|23
|1
|Wallace
|0
|8
|8
|1.3
|1
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Clark
|17
|63
|80
|2.4
|14
|.4
|19
|0
|11
|7
|7
|Johnson
|7
|6
|13
|3.2
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Louzada
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|858
|2471
|3329
|45.6
|1824
|25.0
|1457
|3
|590
|1040
|295
|OPPONENTS
|678
|2387
|3065
|42.0
|1774
|24.3
|1486
|3
|544
|1017
|355
