AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
McCollum1735.0174-344.50647-12348-67.71644326.1
Ingram5034.2421-911.46272-215226-277.816114022.8
Valanciunas6730.6470-872.53955-153216-262.824121118.1
Hart4133.5195-386.50542-130116-154.75354813.4
Alexander-Walker5026.3237-632.37595-30570-97.72263912.8
Graham6829.6280-767.365184-529112-133.84285612.6
Jones7029.9250-511.48950-141124-145.8556749.6
Hayes6119.5207-328.63115-42124-161.7705539.1
Hernangomez4416.3151-283.5344-1192-121.7603989.0
Nance118.03-6.5001-12-21.00099.0
Snell1120.924-56.42918-440-0.000666.0
Lewis2414.259-146.40413-5810-12.8331415.9
Alvarado4515.0100-234.42729-9231-43.7212605.8
Marshall4612.891-225.40421-9551-67.7612545.5
Temple5618.9108-282.38356-17528-41.6833005.4
Murphy5313.180-210.38153-14331-37.8382444.6
Harper25.03-7.4291-20-0.00073.5
Satoransky3215.032-107.2995-3119-25.760882.8
Wallace612.57-20.3502-81-5.200172.8
Clark349.727-76.35524-636-8.750842.5
Johnson47.03-10.3000-03-4.75092.3
Louzada23.50-3.0000-30-0.00000.0
TEAM73241.02922-6416.455787-23641310-1661.7897941108.8
OPPONENTS73241.02920-6259.467938-26101241-1582.7848019109.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
McCollum1568834.91136.628020400
Ingram332512845.72775.510813213624
Valanciunas20757277911.61682.522003616357
Hart532653187.81684.11181458111
Alexander-Walker361281643.31392.8880418519
Graham351351702.52974.4920679910
Jones881842723.91532.221811109354
Hayes951772724.534.61430265048
Hernangomez1201702906.6511.2820194517
Nance0444.00.010011
Snell424282.55.5210672
Lewis930391.6492.017011261
Alvarado2257791.81222.768058326
Marshall30921222.7451.055028375
Temple291111402.5731.3800424023
Murphy37801172.234.654019127
Harper101.531.520011
Satoransky1846642.0762.433014231
Wallace0881.31.270321
Clark1763802.414.41901177
Johnson76133.21.330210
Louzada2021.01.500000
TEAM8582471332945.6182425.0145735901040295
OPPONENTS6782387306542.0177424.3148635441017355

