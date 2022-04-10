|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|McCollum
|25
|34.9
|246-497
|.495
|71-178
|68-102
|.667
|631
|25.2
|Ingram
|55
|34.0
|453-983
|.461
|74-226
|266-322
|.826
|1246
|22.7
|Valanciunas
|74
|30.3
|510-938
|.544
|57-158
|237-289
|.820
|1314
|17.8
|Hart
|41
|33.5
|195-386
|.505
|42-130
|116-154
|.753
|548
|13.4
|Alexander-Walker
|50
|26.3
|237-632
|.375
|95-305
|70-97
|.722
|639
|12.8
|Graham
|76
|28.4
|296-815
|.363
|192-563
|118-140
|.843
|902
|11.9
|Jones
|78
|29.9
|274-576
|.476
|57-169
|137-163
|.840
|742
|9.5
|Hayes
|69
|20.0
|244-392
|.622
|19-55
|142-186
|.763
|649
|9.4
|Hernangomez
|49
|16.7
|167-316
|.528
|4-12
|107-139
|.770
|445
|9.1
|Nance
|8
|20.1
|24-42
|.571
|3-6
|8-8
|1.000
|59
|7.4
|Harper
|4
|5.8
|10-17
|.588
|3-6
|4-4
|1.000
|27
|6.8
|Alvarado
|53
|15.3
|125-282
|.443
|32-108
|36-51
|.706
|318
|6.0
|Lewis
|24
|14.2
|59-146
|.404
|13-58
|10-12
|.833
|141
|5.9
|Snell
|14
|17.9
|30-67
|.448
|19-47
|1-1
|1.000
|80
|5.7
|Marshall
|54
|13.0
|101-254
|.398
|21-101
|71-90
|.789
|294
|5.4
|Murphy
|61
|13.7
|103-264
|.390
|69-180
|44-50
|.880
|319
|5.2
|Temple
|58
|18.5
|109-287
|.380
|57-180
|28-41
|.683
|303
|5.2
|Satoransky
|32
|15.0
|32-107
|.299
|5-31
|19-25
|.760
|88
|2.8
|Wallace
|6
|12.5
|7-20
|.350
|2-8
|1-5
|.200
|17
|2.8
|Clark
|37
|9.5
|27-79
|.342
|24-65
|6-8
|.750
|84
|2.3
|Johnson
|4
|7.0
|3-10
|.300
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Louzada
|2
|3.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|240.9
|3252-7113
|.457
|859-2589
|1492-1891
|.789
|8855
|109.3
|OPPONENTS
|81
|240.9
|3252-6928
|.469
|1045-2880
|1366-1740
|.785
|8915
|110.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|McCollum
|19
|96
|115
|4.6
|151
|6.0
|44
|0
|34
|57
|1
|Ingram
|35
|285
|320
|5.8
|307
|5.6
|119
|1
|34
|151
|26
|Valanciunas
|226
|617
|843
|11.4
|190
|2.6
|247
|0
|41
|179
|60
|Hart
|53
|265
|318
|7.8
|168
|4.1
|118
|1
|45
|81
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|128
|164
|3.3
|139
|2.8
|88
|0
|41
|85
|19
|Graham
|37
|140
|177
|2.3
|316
|4.2
|95
|0
|71
|105
|12
|Jones
|98
|198
|296
|3.8
|167
|2.1
|238
|1
|130
|100
|60
|Hayes
|113
|200
|313
|4.5
|43
|.6
|155
|0
|32
|53
|55
|Hernangomez
|140
|189
|329
|6.7
|61
|1.2
|94
|0
|20
|50
|19
|Nance
|13
|23
|36
|4.5
|8
|1.0
|14
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Harper
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Alvarado
|23
|71
|94
|1.8
|152
|2.9
|72
|0
|70
|39
|7
|Lewis
|9
|30
|39
|1.6
|49
|2.0
|17
|0
|11
|26
|1
|Snell
|5
|25
|30
|2.1
|6
|.4
|23
|0
|6
|8
|2
|Marshall
|35
|102
|137
|2.5
|56
|1.0
|67
|0
|33
|43
|8
|Murphy
|46
|95
|141
|2.3
|37
|.6
|60
|0
|21
|15
|7
|Temple
|29
|112
|141
|2.4
|74
|1.3
|80
|0
|43
|40
|23
|Satoransky
|18
|46
|64
|2.0
|76
|2.4
|33
|0
|14
|23
|1
|Wallace
|0
|8
|8
|1.3
|1
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Clark
|18
|66
|84
|2.3
|15
|.4
|19
|0
|12
|9
|7
|Johnson
|7
|6
|13
|3.2
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Louzada
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|963
|2702
|3665
|45.2
|2023
|25.0
|1595
|3
|670
|1141
|328
|OPPONENTS
|752
|2632
|3384
|41.8
|2006
|24.8
|1666
|3
|600
|1147
|389
