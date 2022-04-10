AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
McCollum2534.9246-497.49571-17868-102.66763125.2
Ingram5534.0453-983.46174-226266-322.826124622.7
Valanciunas7430.3510-938.54457-158237-289.820131417.8
Hart4133.5195-386.50542-130116-154.75354813.4
Alexander-Walker5026.3237-632.37595-30570-97.72263912.8
Graham7628.4296-815.363192-563118-140.84390211.9
Jones7829.9274-576.47657-169137-163.8407429.5
Hayes6920.0244-392.62219-55142-186.7636499.4
Hernangomez4916.7167-316.5284-12107-139.7704459.1
Nance820.124-42.5713-68-81.000597.4
Harper45.810-17.5883-64-41.000276.8
Alvarado5315.3125-282.44332-10836-51.7063186.0
Lewis2414.259-146.40413-5810-12.8331415.9
Snell1417.930-67.44819-471-11.000805.7
Marshall5413.0101-254.39821-10171-90.7892945.4
Murphy6113.7103-264.39069-18044-50.8803195.2
Temple5818.5109-287.38057-18028-41.6833035.2
Satoransky3215.032-107.2995-3119-25.760882.8
Wallace612.57-20.3502-81-5.200172.8
Clark379.527-79.34224-656-8.750842.3
Johnson47.03-10.3000-03-4.75092.3
Louzada23.50-3.0000-30-0.00000.0
TEAM81240.93252-7113.457859-25891492-1891.7898855109.3
OPPONENTS81240.93252-6928.4691045-28801366-1740.7858915110.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
McCollum19961154.61516.044034571
Ingram352853205.83075.611913415126
Valanciunas22661784311.41902.624704117960
Hart532653187.81684.11181458111
Alexander-Walker361281643.31392.8880418519
Graham371401772.33164.29507110512
Jones981982963.81672.1238113010060
Hayes1132003134.543.61550325355
Hernangomez1401893296.7611.2940205019
Nance1323364.581.0140497
Harper101.251.320321
Alvarado2371941.81522.972070397
Lewis930391.6492.017011261
Snell525302.16.4230682
Marshall351021372.5561.067033438
Murphy46951412.337.660021157
Temple291121412.4741.3800434023
Satoransky1846642.0762.433014231
Wallace0881.31.270321
Clark1866842.315.41901297
Johnson76133.21.330210
Louzada2021.01.500000
TEAM9632702366545.2202325.0159536701141328
OPPONENTS7522632338441.8200624.8166636001147389

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you