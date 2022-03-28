AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
McCollum1935.2193-385.50153-13854-75.72049325.9
Ingram5134.1431-928.46472-217232-284.817116622.9
Valanciunas6930.7484-897.54056-154224-273.821124818.1
Hart4133.5195-386.50542-130116-154.75354813.4
Alexander-Walker5026.3237-632.37595-30570-97.72263912.8
Graham7029.4283-783.361186-540112-133.84286412.3
Jones7230.0258-536.48153-153125-148.8456949.6
Hayes6319.6212-334.63515-42127-165.7705669.0
Hernangomez4616.0152-285.5334-1193-123.7564018.7
Nance218.55-9.5561-12-21.000136.5
Alvarado4715.3112-257.43631-9932-44.7272876.1
Snell1120.924-56.42918-440-0.000666.0
Lewis2414.259-146.40413-5810-12.8331415.9
Marshall4812.993-233.39921-9754-71.7612615.4
Temple5618.9108-282.38356-17528-41.6833005.4
Murphy5513.388-225.39158-15234-40.8502684.9
Harper25.03-7.4291-20-0.00073.5
Satoransky3215.032-107.2995-3119-25.760882.8
Wallace612.57-20.3502-81-5.200172.8
Clark349.727-76.35524-636-8.750842.5
Johnson47.03-10.3000-03-4.75092.3
Louzada23.50-3.0000-30-0.00000.0
TEAM75241.03006-6597.456806-24231342-1704.7888160108.8
OPPONENTS75241.03001-6431.467959-26711273-1623.7848234109.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
McCollum1578934.91236.534022411
Ingram342572915.72825.510913213724
Valanciunas21458880211.61772.622803716859
Hart532653187.81684.11181458111
Alexander-Walker361281643.31392.8880418519
Graham371361732.53014.39206710011
Jones891882773.81552.222411189654
Hayes991802794.438.61450265151
Hernangomez1211722936.4531.2850194718
Nance29115.51.530014
Alvarado2264861.81282.769059337
Snell424282.55.5210672
Lewis930391.6492.017011261
Marshall34941282.7481.057030375
Temple291111402.5731.3800424023
Murphy39831222.236.755019127
Harper101.531.520011
Satoransky1846642.0762.433014231
Wallace0881.31.270321
Clark1763802.414.41901177
Johnson76133.21.330210
Louzada2021.01.500000
TEAM8822530341245.5187225.0148936041055307
OPPONENTS7012452315342.0182224.3152335531042363

