|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|McCollum
|19
|35.2
|193-385
|.501
|53-138
|54-75
|.720
|493
|25.9
|Ingram
|51
|34.1
|431-928
|.464
|72-217
|232-284
|.817
|1166
|22.9
|Valanciunas
|69
|30.7
|484-897
|.540
|56-154
|224-273
|.821
|1248
|18.1
|Hart
|41
|33.5
|195-386
|.505
|42-130
|116-154
|.753
|548
|13.4
|Alexander-Walker
|50
|26.3
|237-632
|.375
|95-305
|70-97
|.722
|639
|12.8
|Graham
|70
|29.4
|283-783
|.361
|186-540
|112-133
|.842
|864
|12.3
|Jones
|72
|30.0
|258-536
|.481
|53-153
|125-148
|.845
|694
|9.6
|Hayes
|63
|19.6
|212-334
|.635
|15-42
|127-165
|.770
|566
|9.0
|Hernangomez
|46
|16.0
|152-285
|.533
|4-11
|93-123
|.756
|401
|8.7
|Nance
|2
|18.5
|5-9
|.556
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|6.5
|Alvarado
|47
|15.3
|112-257
|.436
|31-99
|32-44
|.727
|287
|6.1
|Snell
|11
|20.9
|24-56
|.429
|18-44
|0-0
|.000
|66
|6.0
|Lewis
|24
|14.2
|59-146
|.404
|13-58
|10-12
|.833
|141
|5.9
|Marshall
|48
|12.9
|93-233
|.399
|21-97
|54-71
|.761
|261
|5.4
|Temple
|56
|18.9
|108-282
|.383
|56-175
|28-41
|.683
|300
|5.4
|Murphy
|55
|13.3
|88-225
|.391
|58-152
|34-40
|.850
|268
|4.9
|Harper
|2
|5.0
|3-7
|.429
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|Satoransky
|32
|15.0
|32-107
|.299
|5-31
|19-25
|.760
|88
|2.8
|Wallace
|6
|12.5
|7-20
|.350
|2-8
|1-5
|.200
|17
|2.8
|Clark
|34
|9.7
|27-76
|.355
|24-63
|6-8
|.750
|84
|2.5
|Johnson
|4
|7.0
|3-10
|.300
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Louzada
|2
|3.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|241.0
|3006-6597
|.456
|806-2423
|1342-1704
|.788
|8160
|108.8
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.0
|3001-6431
|.467
|959-2671
|1273-1623
|.784
|8234
|109.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|McCollum
|15
|78
|93
|4.9
|123
|6.5
|34
|0
|22
|41
|1
|Ingram
|34
|257
|291
|5.7
|282
|5.5
|109
|1
|32
|137
|24
|Valanciunas
|214
|588
|802
|11.6
|177
|2.6
|228
|0
|37
|168
|59
|Hart
|53
|265
|318
|7.8
|168
|4.1
|118
|1
|45
|81
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|128
|164
|3.3
|139
|2.8
|88
|0
|41
|85
|19
|Graham
|37
|136
|173
|2.5
|301
|4.3
|92
|0
|67
|100
|11
|Jones
|89
|188
|277
|3.8
|155
|2.2
|224
|1
|118
|96
|54
|Hayes
|99
|180
|279
|4.4
|38
|.6
|145
|0
|26
|51
|51
|Hernangomez
|121
|172
|293
|6.4
|53
|1.2
|85
|0
|19
|47
|18
|Nance
|2
|9
|11
|5.5
|1
|.5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alvarado
|22
|64
|86
|1.8
|128
|2.7
|69
|0
|59
|33
|7
|Snell
|4
|24
|28
|2.5
|5
|.5
|21
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Lewis
|9
|30
|39
|1.6
|49
|2.0
|17
|0
|11
|26
|1
|Marshall
|34
|94
|128
|2.7
|48
|1.0
|57
|0
|30
|37
|5
|Temple
|29
|111
|140
|2.5
|73
|1.3
|80
|0
|42
|40
|23
|Murphy
|39
|83
|122
|2.2
|36
|.7
|55
|0
|19
|12
|7
|Harper
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Satoransky
|18
|46
|64
|2.0
|76
|2.4
|33
|0
|14
|23
|1
|Wallace
|0
|8
|8
|1.3
|1
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Clark
|17
|63
|80
|2.4
|14
|.4
|19
|0
|11
|7
|7
|Johnson
|7
|6
|13
|3.2
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Louzada
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|882
|2530
|3412
|45.5
|1872
|25.0
|1489
|3
|604
|1055
|307
|OPPONENTS
|701
|2452
|3153
|42.0
|1822
|24.3
|1523
|3
|553
|1042
|363
