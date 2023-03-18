AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Williamson2933.0285-469.6087-19177-248.71475426.0
Ingram3333.0277-588.47152-132158-182.86876423.2
McCollum6335.1494-1139.434177-465158-201.786132321.0
Valanciunas6724.5376-684.55033-98158-192.82394314.1
Murphy6729.9307-644.477158-395125-138.90689713.4
Jones5429.0190-417.45641-140102-137.7455239.7
Marshall6524.7217-504.43162-202122-153.7976189.5
Richardson1125.735-88.39817-4915-20.7501029.3
Alvarado6121.5201-489.41183-24765-80.8135509.0
Nance5321.8167-271.61614-3948-71.6763967.5
Hernangomez3413.083-159.5222-1081-103.7862497.3
Hayes4214.185-150.5673-2758-83.6992315.5
Graham5315.385-231.36866-19044-59.7462805.3
Lewis2110.437-83.44613-3017-20.8501045.0
Daniels4818.874-175.42322-7222-35.6291924.0
Temple207.115-41.3669-233-4.750422.1
Seabron52.42-5.4000-00-0.00040.8
TEAM70242.12930-6137.477759-21381353-1726.7847972113.9
OPPONENTS70242.12894-6082.476860-25221296-1658.7827944113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Williamson581442027.01334.6650329916
Ingram141501645.01614.98902310714
McCollum522242764.43766.012605516432
Valanciunas1844636479.71101.620111612838
Murphy541942483.7931.41330705336
Jones771402174.01262.31770907034
Marshall422032453.81642.5960488313
Richardson521262.4222.029123107
Alvarado281131412.31863.01251678110
Nance942093035.7991.91110473734
Hernangomez571141715.032.9610143813
Hayes38901283.034.8660203019
Graham1260721.41162.2480302710
Lewis528331.618.92409102
Daniels301271573.31162.4850365111
Temple41014.711.6140931
Seabron101.20.010000
TEAM7552290304543.5179725.714513589991290
OPPONENTS6882278296642.4174925.0143145151011336

