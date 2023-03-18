|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Williamson
|29
|33.0
|285-469
|.608
|7-19
|177-248
|.714
|754
|26.0
|Ingram
|33
|33.0
|277-588
|.471
|52-132
|158-182
|.868
|764
|23.2
|McCollum
|63
|35.1
|494-1139
|.434
|177-465
|158-201
|.786
|1323
|21.0
|Valanciunas
|67
|24.5
|376-684
|.550
|33-98
|158-192
|.823
|943
|14.1
|Murphy
|67
|29.9
|307-644
|.477
|158-395
|125-138
|.906
|897
|13.4
|Jones
|54
|29.0
|190-417
|.456
|41-140
|102-137
|.745
|523
|9.7
|Marshall
|65
|24.7
|217-504
|.431
|62-202
|122-153
|.797
|618
|9.5
|Richardson
|11
|25.7
|35-88
|.398
|17-49
|15-20
|.750
|102
|9.3
|Alvarado
|61
|21.5
|201-489
|.411
|83-247
|65-80
|.813
|550
|9.0
|Nance
|53
|21.8
|167-271
|.616
|14-39
|48-71
|.676
|396
|7.5
|Hernangomez
|34
|13.0
|83-159
|.522
|2-10
|81-103
|.786
|249
|7.3
|Hayes
|42
|14.1
|85-150
|.567
|3-27
|58-83
|.699
|231
|5.5
|Graham
|53
|15.3
|85-231
|.368
|66-190
|44-59
|.746
|280
|5.3
|Lewis
|21
|10.4
|37-83
|.446
|13-30
|17-20
|.850
|104
|5.0
|Daniels
|48
|18.8
|74-175
|.423
|22-72
|22-35
|.629
|192
|4.0
|Temple
|20
|7.1
|15-41
|.366
|9-23
|3-4
|.750
|42
|2.1
|Seabron
|5
|2.4
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|70
|242.1
|2930-6137
|.477
|759-2138
|1353-1726
|.784
|7972
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|70
|242.1
|2894-6082
|.476
|860-2522
|1296-1658
|.782
|7944
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Williamson
|58
|144
|202
|7.0
|133
|4.6
|65
|0
|32
|99
|16
|Ingram
|14
|150
|164
|5.0
|161
|4.9
|89
|0
|23
|107
|14
|McCollum
|52
|224
|276
|4.4
|376
|6.0
|126
|0
|55
|164
|32
|Valanciunas
|184
|463
|647
|9.7
|110
|1.6
|201
|1
|16
|128
|38
|Murphy
|54
|194
|248
|3.7
|93
|1.4
|133
|0
|70
|53
|36
|Jones
|77
|140
|217
|4.0
|126
|2.3
|177
|0
|90
|70
|34
|Marshall
|42
|203
|245
|3.8
|164
|2.5
|96
|0
|48
|83
|13
|Richardson
|5
|21
|26
|2.4
|22
|2.0
|29
|1
|23
|10
|7
|Alvarado
|28
|113
|141
|2.3
|186
|3.0
|125
|1
|67
|81
|10
|Nance
|94
|209
|303
|5.7
|99
|1.9
|111
|0
|47
|37
|34
|Hernangomez
|57
|114
|171
|5.0
|32
|.9
|61
|0
|14
|38
|13
|Hayes
|38
|90
|128
|3.0
|34
|.8
|66
|0
|20
|30
|19
|Graham
|12
|60
|72
|1.4
|116
|2.2
|48
|0
|30
|27
|10
|Lewis
|5
|28
|33
|1.6
|18
|.9
|24
|0
|9
|10
|2
|Daniels
|30
|127
|157
|3.3
|116
|2.4
|85
|0
|36
|51
|11
|Temple
|4
|10
|14
|.7
|11
|.6
|14
|0
|9
|3
|1
|Seabron
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|755
|2290
|3045
|43.5
|1797
|25.7
|1451
|3
|589
|991
|290
|OPPONENTS
|688
|2278
|2966
|42.4
|1749
|25.0
|1431
|4
|515
|1011
|336
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.