AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ingram429.030-55.5457-1425-32.7819223.0
Williamson631.055-106.5190-120-30.66713021.7
McCollum835.066-160.41316-5317-20.85016520.6
Valanciunas824.941-80.5134-1231-36.86111714.6
Murphy832.139-76.51322-4612-13.92311214.0
Nance823.338-58.6552-51-3.333799.9
Marshall824.327-56.4827-2112-15.800739.1
Alvarado820.527-55.49114-304-6.667729.0
Jones431.38-24.3331-89-11.818266.5
Daniels313.77-11.6363-42-4.500196.3
Graham818.514-36.38912-285-8.625455.6
Temple210.52-4.5002-40-0.00063.0
Hernangomez27.01-5.2000-12-21.00042.0
Hayes57.41-5.2000-20-2.00020.4
Seabron21.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM8246.3356-731.48790-229140-182.769942117.8
OPPONENTS8246.3332-713.46691-284138-171.807893111.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ingram022225.5174.3504143
Williamson1228406.7223.71408152
McCollum632384.8567.015011143
Valanciunas2752799.9192.41704123
Murphy1431455.6131.62101071
Nance1233455.6202.51907105
Marshall917263.2162.01308103
Alvarado213151.9212.61308131
Jones56112.882.0170354
Daniels2682.762.040322
Graham111121.5222.880451
Temple011.51.520100
Hernangomez4594.51.520010
Hayes1451.03.650111
Seabron000.00.000000
TEAM9526135644.522528.115507210929
OPPONENTS8224632841.020926.116006312147

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you