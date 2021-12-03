Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Winston1619559.011707.27148.731.972t102.8
Siemian1739957.210836.2695.231.74686.0
Hill492653.13206.5324.1510.270t47.5
Gillikin100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM38422057.324326.7256.5112.972t87.5
OPPONENTS41726864.330017.6184.3143.484t87.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara1465303.623t3
Ingram552334.2281
Hill312056.6243
Winston321665.2201
Jones381062.8110
Montgomery14483.490
Harris4328.0220
Armah5214.290
Siemian7213.017t1
Washington4164.050
Stills111.010
Ozigbo1-3-3.0-30
TEAM33813764.1289
OPPONENTS32011573.658t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara323109.7314
Harris3152316.972t3
Callaway2840914.6586
Trautman252419.6321
Smith2225111.4222
Ingram181307.2340
Montgomery15946.3210
Johnson1013513.5273
Humphrey712718.1272
Stills56412.8221
Vannett57915.8301
Griffin4399.8140
Hill45213.0150
Hogan44110.3161
Jones4102.560
Washington2126.060
Armah111.01t1
Ozigbo177.070
Prentice11010.0100
White13838.0380
TEAM220257311.772t25
OPPONENTS268316911.884t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
P.Williams38628.7461
M.Williams25628.0530
Lattimore23517.5200
Adebo23316.5330
Jenkins13434.034t1
Gardner-Johnson12626.0260
Roach155.050
Roby122.020
Alexander100.000
TEAM1427719.8532
OPPONENTS1116014.551t2

SACKSNO.
Davenport5.5
Jordan4.0
Kpassagnon4.0
Davis3.0
Granderson2.0
Alexander1.0
Elliss1.0
Gardner-Johnson1.0
Jenkins1.0
Roby1.0
Turner1.0
P.Williams1.0
Onyemata0.5
TEAM26.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin55265548.342.018630
TEAM55265548.342.018630
OPPONENTS53241245.540.218681

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Harris17019111.2260
Kamara30299.7140
Callaway1022.020
TEAM21022210.6260
OPPONENTS2902859.8260

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Montgomery13333.0330
Harris2559123.6390
Washington35618.7210
Armah22814.0170
TEAM3170822.8390
OPPONENTS1935418.6270

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Elliss001
Griffin100
Harris210
Ingram100
Onyemata001
Ringo001
Siemian210
Trautman100
Winston210
TEAM933
OPPONENTS1075

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM2480401300274
OPPONENTS616967736276

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kamara734000000042
Callaway606000000036
Johnson0000588852029
Harris303000000018
Hill330000000018
Johnson303000000018
Rosas000013131444016
Humphrey202000000012
Smith202000000012
Maher0000452342010
Armah10100000006
Hogan10100000006
Ingram11000000006
Jenkins10000000006
Siemian11000000006
Stills10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Vannett10100000006
P.Williams10000000006
Winston11000000006
Parkey00003500003
TEAM36925025311115520249
OPPONENTS301018025262327550249

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Rosas0/00/00/11/10/2
Maher0/01/10/01/10/1
Johnson0/04/43/30/01/1
TEAM0/05/53/42/21/4
OPPONENTS0/07/78/95/63/5

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you