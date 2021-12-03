Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Winston
|161
|95
|59.0
|1170
|7.27
|14
|8.7
|3
|1.9
|72t
|102.8
|Siemian
|173
|99
|57.2
|1083
|6.26
|9
|5.2
|3
|1.7
|46
|86.0
|Hill
|49
|26
|53.1
|320
|6.53
|2
|4.1
|5
|10.2
|70t
|47.5
|Gillikin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|384
|220
|57.3
|2432
|6.7
|25
|6.5
|11
|2.9
|72t
|87.5
|OPPONENTS
|417
|268
|64.3
|3001
|7.6
|18
|4.3
|14
|3.4
|84t
|87.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|146
|530
|3.6
|23t
|3
|Ingram
|55
|233
|4.2
|28
|1
|Hill
|31
|205
|6.6
|24
|3
|Winston
|32
|166
|5.2
|20
|1
|Jones
|38
|106
|2.8
|11
|0
|Montgomery
|14
|48
|3.4
|9
|0
|Harris
|4
|32
|8.0
|22
|0
|Armah
|5
|21
|4.2
|9
|0
|Siemian
|7
|21
|3.0
|17t
|1
|Washington
|4
|16
|4.0
|5
|0
|Stills
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Ozigbo
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|TEAM
|338
|1376
|4.1
|28
|9
|OPPONENTS
|320
|1157
|3.6
|58t
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|32
|310
|9.7
|31
|4
|Harris
|31
|523
|16.9
|72t
|3
|Callaway
|28
|409
|14.6
|58
|6
|Trautman
|25
|241
|9.6
|32
|1
|Smith
|22
|251
|11.4
|22
|2
|Ingram
|18
|130
|7.2
|34
|0
|Montgomery
|15
|94
|6.3
|21
|0
|Johnson
|10
|135
|13.5
|27
|3
|Humphrey
|7
|127
|18.1
|27
|2
|Stills
|5
|64
|12.8
|22
|1
|Vannett
|5
|79
|15.8
|30
|1
|Griffin
|4
|39
|9.8
|14
|0
|Hill
|4
|52
|13.0
|15
|0
|Hogan
|4
|41
|10.3
|16
|1
|Jones
|4
|10
|2.5
|6
|0
|Washington
|2
|12
|6.0
|6
|0
|Armah
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Ozigbo
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Prentice
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|White
|1
|38
|38.0
|38
|0
|TEAM
|220
|2573
|11.7
|72t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|268
|3169
|11.8
|84t
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|P.Williams
|3
|86
|28.7
|46
|1
|M.Williams
|2
|56
|28.0
|53
|0
|Lattimore
|2
|35
|17.5
|20
|0
|Adebo
|2
|33
|16.5
|33
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|34
|34.0
|34t
|1
|Gardner-Johnson
|1
|26
|26.0
|26
|0
|Roach
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Roby
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|277
|19.8
|53
|2
|OPPONENTS
|11
|160
|14.5
|51t
|2
|SACKS
|NO.
|Davenport
|5.5
|Jordan
|4.0
|Kpassagnon
|4.0
|Davis
|3.0
|Granderson
|2.0
|Alexander
|1.0
|Elliss
|1.0
|Gardner-Johnson
|1.0
|Jenkins
|1.0
|Roby
|1.0
|Turner
|1.0
|P.Williams
|1.0
|Onyemata
|0.5
|TEAM
|26.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Gillikin
|55
|2655
|48.3
|42.0
|18
|63
|0
|TEAM
|55
|2655
|48.3
|42.0
|18
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|53
|2412
|45.5
|40.2
|18
|68
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|17
|0
|191
|11.2
|26
|0
|Kamara
|3
|0
|29
|9.7
|14
|0
|Callaway
|1
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|21
|0
|222
|10.6
|26
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|0
|285
|9.8
|26
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Montgomery
|1
|33
|33.0
|33
|0
|Harris
|25
|591
|23.6
|39
|0
|Washington
|3
|56
|18.7
|21
|0
|Armah
|2
|28
|14.0
|17
|0
|TEAM
|31
|708
|22.8
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|354
|18.6
|27
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Elliss
|0
|0
|1
|Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|Onyemata
|0
|0
|1
|Ringo
|0
|0
|1
|Siemian
|2
|1
|0
|Trautman
|1
|0
|0
|Winston
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|9
|3
|3
|OPPONENTS
|10
|7
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|24
|80
|40
|130
|0
|274
|OPPONENTS
|61
|69
|67
|73
|6
|276
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Kamara
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Callaway
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|52
|0
|29
|Harris
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hill
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Johnson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rosas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|0
|16
|Humphrey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Maher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|42
|0
|10
|Armah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hogan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Siemian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Stills
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vannett
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Winston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|TEAM
|36
|9
|25
|0
|11
|15
|52
|0
|249
|OPPONENTS
|30
|10
|18
|0
|23
|27
|55
|0
|249
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Rosas
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|1/
|1
|0/
|2
|Maher
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|1
|Johnson
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|3/
|4
|2/
|2
|1/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|8/
|9
|5/
|6
|3/
|5
