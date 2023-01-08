Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Dalton37825266.728717.6184.892.46495.2
Winston1157363.58587.4643.554.35179.5
Hill191368.424012.63210.500.068t146.3
TEAM51233866.036927.75244.7142.768t93.6
OPPONENTS53632260.131346.37173.271.378t83.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara2238974.0272
Hill965756.060t7
Ingram622333.8141
Murray11575.2101
Shaheed45714.344t1
Dalton30541.8140
Washington11383.580
D.Johnson12242.050
Winston5163.260
Benjamin4133.380
Prentice492.330
Jones Jr.284.060
Howard111.010
TEAM46519824.360t12
OPPONENTS49222184.569t14

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Olave72104214.553t4
Kamara574908.6542
J.Johnson4250812.141t7
Shaheed2848817.468t2
Landry2527210.9401
Smith1927814.6481
Trautman1820711.522t1
Callaway161589.9331
Ingram16684.3110
Thomas1617110.7213
Hill9778.630t2
D.Johnson44711.8210
Prentice393.040
Harty2136.590
Jones Jr.2126.070
Kirkwood2189.0140
Vannett2136.580
White27437.0640
Benjamin199.090
Murray188.080
Washington177.070
TEAM338396911.768t24
OPPONENTS322341310.678t17

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu34414.7410
Sorensen25025.0360
Lattimore11212.012t1
Davis144.040
TEAM711015.7411
OPPONENTS1424617.668t3

SACKSNO.
Jordan8.5
Elliss7.0
Davis6.5
Granderson5.5
Onyemata5.0
Street3.5
Gray2.5
Kpassagnon2.0
Turner2.0
Tuttle2.0
Harris1.0
Mathieu1.0
Roach1.0
Davenport0.5
TEAM48.0
OPPONENTS38.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin77357146.441.432680
TEAM77357146.441.432680
OPPONENTS80356344.540.336670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Callaway202512.5210
Shaheed2001939.7420
Landry20178.5140
Harty3082.7120
TEAM2702439.0420
OPPONENTS2602328.9230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill36923.0260
Shaheed1432022.9310
Harty613722.8330
Washington46917.3240
TEAM2759522.0330
OPPONENTS2352022.6370

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Dalton540
Davis001
Granderson001
Harty100
Hill220
Hurst010
Ingram200
D.Johnson100
Kamara410
Landry110
Mathieu001
Olave200
Onyemata001
Prentice100
Roby002
Shaheed100
Trautman001
Winston320
TEAM23117
OPPONENTS181011

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM659078970330
OPPONENTS64103571210345

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Lutz000033332331600102
Hill972000000054
J.Johnson707000000042
Olave404000000026
Kamara422000000024
Shaheed312000000018
Thomas303000000018
Ingram11000000008
Landry10100000008
Callaway10100000006
Lattimore10000000006
Murray11000000006
Smith10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Dalton00000000002
Winston00000000002
TEAM371224033332331600291
OPPONENTS361417227303235580312

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Lutz0/06/69/114/84/6
TEAM0/06/69/114/84/6
OPPONENTS0/07/78/910/117/8

