Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Dalton
|378
|252
|66.7
|2871
|7.6
|18
|4.8
|9
|2.4
|64
|95.2
|Winston
|115
|73
|63.5
|858
|7.46
|4
|3.5
|5
|4.3
|51
|79.5
|Hill
|19
|13
|68.4
|240
|12.63
|2
|10.5
|0
|0.0
|68t
|146.3
|TEAM
|512
|338
|66.0
|3692
|7.75
|24
|4.7
|14
|2.7
|68t
|93.6
|OPPONENTS
|536
|322
|60.1
|3134
|6.37
|17
|3.2
|7
|1.3
|78t
|83.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|223
|897
|4.0
|27
|2
|Hill
|96
|575
|6.0
|60t
|7
|Ingram
|62
|233
|3.8
|14
|1
|Murray
|11
|57
|5.2
|10
|1
|Shaheed
|4
|57
|14.3
|44t
|1
|Dalton
|30
|54
|1.8
|14
|0
|Washington
|11
|38
|3.5
|8
|0
|D.Johnson
|12
|24
|2.0
|5
|0
|Winston
|5
|16
|3.2
|6
|0
|Benjamin
|4
|13
|3.3
|8
|0
|Prentice
|4
|9
|2.3
|3
|0
|Jones Jr.
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|Howard
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|465
|1982
|4.3
|60t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|492
|2218
|4.5
|69t
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Olave
|72
|1042
|14.5
|53t
|4
|Kamara
|57
|490
|8.6
|54
|2
|J.Johnson
|42
|508
|12.1
|41t
|7
|Shaheed
|28
|488
|17.4
|68t
|2
|Landry
|25
|272
|10.9
|40
|1
|Smith
|19
|278
|14.6
|48
|1
|Trautman
|18
|207
|11.5
|22t
|1
|Callaway
|16
|158
|9.9
|33
|1
|Ingram
|16
|68
|4.3
|11
|0
|Thomas
|16
|171
|10.7
|21
|3
|Hill
|9
|77
|8.6
|30t
|2
|D.Johnson
|4
|47
|11.8
|21
|0
|Prentice
|3
|9
|3.0
|4
|0
|Harty
|2
|13
|6.5
|9
|0
|Jones Jr.
|2
|12
|6.0
|7
|0
|Kirkwood
|2
|18
|9.0
|14
|0
|Vannett
|2
|13
|6.5
|8
|0
|White
|2
|74
|37.0
|64
|0
|Benjamin
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Murray
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Washington
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|338
|3969
|11.7
|68t
|24
|OPPONENTS
|322
|3413
|10.6
|78t
|17
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|3
|44
|14.7
|41
|0
|Sorensen
|2
|50
|25.0
|36
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|12
|12.0
|12t
|1
|Davis
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|7
|110
|15.7
|41
|1
|OPPONENTS
|14
|246
|17.6
|68t
|3
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jordan
|8.5
|Elliss
|7.0
|Davis
|6.5
|Granderson
|5.5
|Onyemata
|5.0
|Street
|3.5
|Gray
|2.5
|Kpassagnon
|2.0
|Turner
|2.0
|Tuttle
|2.0
|Harris
|1.0
|Mathieu
|1.0
|Roach
|1.0
|Davenport
|0.5
|TEAM
|48.0
|OPPONENTS
|38.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Gillikin
|77
|3571
|46.4
|41.4
|32
|68
|0
|TEAM
|77
|3571
|46.4
|41.4
|32
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|80
|3563
|44.5
|40.3
|36
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Callaway
|2
|0
|25
|12.5
|21
|0
|Shaheed
|20
|0
|193
|9.7
|42
|0
|Landry
|2
|0
|17
|8.5
|14
|0
|Harty
|3
|0
|8
|2.7
|12
|0
|TEAM
|27
|0
|243
|9.0
|42
|0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|0
|232
|8.9
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|3
|69
|23.0
|26
|0
|Shaheed
|14
|320
|22.9
|31
|0
|Harty
|6
|137
|22.8
|33
|0
|Washington
|4
|69
|17.3
|24
|0
|TEAM
|27
|595
|22.0
|33
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|520
|22.6
|37
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Dalton
|5
|4
|0
|Davis
|0
|0
|1
|Granderson
|0
|0
|1
|Harty
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|2
|2
|0
|Hurst
|0
|1
|0
|Ingram
|2
|0
|0
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|Kamara
|4
|1
|0
|Landry
|1
|1
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|1
|Olave
|2
|0
|0
|Onyemata
|0
|0
|1
|Prentice
|1
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|2
|Shaheed
|1
|0
|0
|Trautman
|0
|0
|1
|Winston
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|23
|11
|7
|OPPONENTS
|18
|10
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|65
|90
|78
|97
|0
|330
|OPPONENTS
|64
|103
|57
|121
|0
|345
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|31
|60
|0
|102
|Hill
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|J.Johnson
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Olave
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kamara
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Shaheed
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Thomas
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Landry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Callaway
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lattimore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Murray
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dalton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|37
|12
|24
|0
|23
|31
|60
|0
|291
|OPPONENTS
|36
|14
|17
|2
|32
|35
|58
|0
|312
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|9/
|11
|4/
|8
|4/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|9/
|11
|4/
|8
|4/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|8/
|9
|10/
|11
|7/
|8
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.