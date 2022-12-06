Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Dalton29920066.922527.53155.072.36496.2
Winston1157363.58587.4643.554.35179.5
Hill15960.01369.0716.700.041112.1
TEAM42928265.730417.57204.7122.86492.3
OPPONENTS43227162.726426.63163.730.767t91.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara1435503.8271
Hill614196.960t5
Ingram622333.8141
Murray11575.2101
Dalton24542.3140
Shaheed35016.744t1
Washington11383.580
Winston5163.260
Jones Jr.284.060
Prentice122.020
Howard111.010
D.Johnson1-4-4.0-40
TEAM32514244.460t9
OPPONENTS36316254.569t11

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Olave6088714.853t3
Kamara514338.5542
J.Johnson3134911.341t5
Landry2527210.9401
Smith1827215.1481
Callaway161589.9331
Ingram16684.3110
Thomas1617110.7213
Trautman1617310.822t1
Shaheed1223919.953t1
Hill7669.430t2
Harty2136.590
Jones Jr.2126.070
Kirkwood2189.0140
Vannett2136.580
White27437.0640
D.Johnson11111.0110
Murray188.080
Prentice122.020
Washington177.070
TEAM282324611.56420
OPPONENTS271286410.667t16

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu231.530
Davis144.040
TEAM372.340
OPPONENTS1219316.168t3

SACKSNO.
Davis6.5
Jordan5.5
Elliss4.5
Onyemata3.5
Granderson2.5
Kpassagnon2.0
Turner2.0
Tuttle2.0
Gray1.5
Street1.5
Harris1.0
Roach1.0
Davenport0.5
TEAM34.0
OPPONENTS28.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin56265647.442.122630
TEAM56265647.442.122630
OPPONENTS58261045.040.126670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Callaway202512.5210
Shaheed14017412.4420
Landry20178.5140
Harty3082.7120
TEAM21022410.7420
OPPONENTS2001959.8230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill36923.0260
Harty613722.8330
Shaheed1124622.4310
Washington46917.3240
TEAM2452121.7330
OPPONENTS1738922.9360

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Dalton320
Davis001
Granderson001
Harty100
Hill110
Hurst010
Ingram200
Kamara410
Landry110
Mathieu001
Olave100
Onyemata001
Prentice100
Roby001
Shaheed100
Trautman001
Winston320
TEAM1886
OPPONENTS1259

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM378157900265
OPPONENTS6490331100297

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Lutz00002525202660085
Hill752000000042
J.Johnson505000000030
Olave303000000020
Kamara312000000018
Thomas303000000018
Shaheed211000000012
Ingram11000000008
Landry10100000008
Callaway10100000006
Murray11000000006
Smith10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Dalton00000000002
Winston00000000002
TEAM29920025252026600234
OPPONENTS311116123262831580270

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Lutz0/04/49/114/73/4
TEAM0/04/49/114/73/4
OPPONENTS0/06/67/89/106/7

