Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
J.Winston1619559.011707.27148.731.972t102.8
Siemian1739957.210836.2695.231.74686.0
Hill975455.76496.6922.155.270t61.7
Gillikin100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM43224857.427246.72255.8112.572t86.6
OPPONENTS50731361.733637.07183.6153.084t82.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara1846683.623t4
Hill533115.944t5
Ingram642433.8281
J.Winston321665.2201
Jones441162.6110
Montgomery14483.490
Harris4328.0220
Armah5214.290
Siemian7213.017t1
Washington4164.050
Stills111.010
Ozigbo1-3-3.0-30
TEAM41316404.044t12
OPPONENTS35813533.858t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara383489.2314
Callaway3655515.4586
Harris3152316.972t3
Smith2730111.1222
Trautman262459.4321
Ingram201386.9340
Montgomery15946.3210
Johnson1115013.6273
Vannett812315.4301
Humphrey712718.1272
Jones5295.8190
Stills56412.8221
Griffin4399.8140
Hill45213.0150
Hogan44110.3161
Washington2126.060
Armah111.01t1
Ozigbo177.070
Prentice11010.0100
White13838.0380
E.Winston155.050
TEAM248290211.772t25
OPPONENTS313358511.584t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
P.Williams38628.7461
Lattimore33511.7200
M.Williams25628.0530
Adebo23316.5330
Gardner-Johnson22713.5260
Jenkins13434.034t1
Roach155.050
Roby122.020
Alexander100.000
TEAM1627817.4532
OPPONENTS1116014.551t2

SACKSNO.
Davenport6.5
Jordan6.0
Kpassagnon4.0
Alexander3.0
Davis3.0
Granderson3.0
Onyemata1.5
Elliss1.0
Gardner-Johnson1.0
Jenkins1.0
Roby1.0
Turner1.0
P.Williams1.0
TEAM33.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin69332548.242.023630
TEAM69332548.242.023630
OPPONENTS67306145.739.922681

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
E.Winston709213.1340
Harris17019111.2260
Kamara30299.7140
Callaway1022.020
TEAM28031411.2340
OPPONENTS3903709.5280

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Montgomery13333.0330
Harris2559123.6390
Washington35618.7210
Armah22814.0170
TEAM3170822.8390
OPPONENTS2652620.2420

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Elliss001
Griffin100
Harris210
Hill220
Ingram100
Lattimore001
Onyemata001
Ringo001
Siemian210
Smith100
Trautman100
J.Winston210
TEAM1254
OPPONENTS1175

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM3090431500313
OPPONENTS617567766285

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kamara844000000048
Callaway606000000036
Maher0000788942031
Hill550000000030
Johnson0000588852029
Harris303000000018
Johnson303000000018
Rosas000013131444016
Humphrey202000000012
Smith202000000012
Armah10100000006
Hogan10100000006
Ingram11000000006
Jenkins10000000006
Siemian11000000006
Stills10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Vannett10100000006
P.Williams10000000006
J.Winston11000000006
Parkey00003500003
TEAM391225028341721520285
OPPONENTS301018025262631550258

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Rosas0/00/00/11/10/2
Maher0/02/24/42/20/1
Johnson0/04/43/30/01/1
TEAM0/06/67/83/31/4
OPPONENTS0/07/710/116/83/5

