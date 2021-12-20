Statistics after 14 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|J.Winston
|161
|95
|59.0
|1170
|7.27
|14
|8.7
|3
|1.9
|72t
|102.8
|Siemian
|173
|99
|57.2
|1083
|6.26
|9
|5.2
|3
|1.7
|46
|86.0
|Hill
|97
|54
|55.7
|649
|6.69
|2
|2.1
|5
|5.2
|70t
|61.7
|Gillikin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|432
|248
|57.4
|2724
|6.72
|25
|5.8
|11
|2.5
|72t
|86.6
|OPPONENTS
|507
|313
|61.7
|3363
|7.07
|18
|3.6
|15
|3.0
|84t
|82.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|184
|668
|3.6
|23t
|4
|Hill
|53
|311
|5.9
|44t
|5
|Ingram
|64
|243
|3.8
|28
|1
|J.Winston
|32
|166
|5.2
|20
|1
|Jones
|44
|116
|2.6
|11
|0
|Montgomery
|14
|48
|3.4
|9
|0
|Harris
|4
|32
|8.0
|22
|0
|Armah
|5
|21
|4.2
|9
|0
|Siemian
|7
|21
|3.0
|17t
|1
|Washington
|4
|16
|4.0
|5
|0
|Stills
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Ozigbo
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|TEAM
|413
|1640
|4.0
|44t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|358
|1353
|3.8
|58t
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|38
|348
|9.2
|31
|4
|Callaway
|36
|555
|15.4
|58
|6
|Harris
|31
|523
|16.9
|72t
|3
|Smith
|27
|301
|11.1
|22
|2
|Trautman
|26
|245
|9.4
|32
|1
|Ingram
|20
|138
|6.9
|34
|0
|Montgomery
|15
|94
|6.3
|21
|0
|Johnson
|11
|150
|13.6
|27
|3
|Vannett
|8
|123
|15.4
|30
|1
|Humphrey
|7
|127
|18.1
|27
|2
|Jones
|5
|29
|5.8
|19
|0
|Stills
|5
|64
|12.8
|22
|1
|Griffin
|4
|39
|9.8
|14
|0
|Hill
|4
|52
|13.0
|15
|0
|Hogan
|4
|41
|10.3
|16
|1
|Washington
|2
|12
|6.0
|6
|0
|Armah
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Ozigbo
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Prentice
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|White
|1
|38
|38.0
|38
|0
|E.Winston
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|248
|2902
|11.7
|72t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|313
|3585
|11.5
|84t
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|P.Williams
|3
|86
|28.7
|46
|1
|Lattimore
|3
|35
|11.7
|20
|0
|M.Williams
|2
|56
|28.0
|53
|0
|Adebo
|2
|33
|16.5
|33
|0
|Gardner-Johnson
|2
|27
|13.5
|26
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|34
|34.0
|34t
|1
|Roach
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Roby
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|278
|17.4
|53
|2
|OPPONENTS
|11
|160
|14.5
|51t
|2
|SACKS
|NO.
|Davenport
|6.5
|Jordan
|6.0
|Kpassagnon
|4.0
|Alexander
|3.0
|Davis
|3.0
|Granderson
|3.0
|Onyemata
|1.5
|Elliss
|1.0
|Gardner-Johnson
|1.0
|Jenkins
|1.0
|Roby
|1.0
|Turner
|1.0
|P.Williams
|1.0
|TEAM
|33.0
|OPPONENTS
|26.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Gillikin
|69
|3325
|48.2
|42.0
|23
|63
|0
|TEAM
|69
|3325
|48.2
|42.0
|23
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|67
|3061
|45.7
|39.9
|22
|68
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|E.Winston
|7
|0
|92
|13.1
|34
|0
|Harris
|17
|0
|191
|11.2
|26
|0
|Kamara
|3
|0
|29
|9.7
|14
|0
|Callaway
|1
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|28
|0
|314
|11.2
|34
|0
|OPPONENTS
|39
|0
|370
|9.5
|28
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Montgomery
|1
|33
|33.0
|33
|0
|Harris
|25
|591
|23.6
|39
|0
|Washington
|3
|56
|18.7
|21
|0
|Armah
|2
|28
|14.0
|17
|0
|TEAM
|31
|708
|22.8
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|526
|20.2
|42
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Elliss
|0
|0
|1
|Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|Hill
|2
|2
|0
|Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|Lattimore
|0
|0
|1
|Onyemata
|0
|0
|1
|Ringo
|0
|0
|1
|Siemian
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|Trautman
|1
|0
|0
|J.Winston
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|12
|5
|4
|OPPONENTS
|11
|7
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|30
|90
|43
|150
|0
|313
|OPPONENTS
|61
|75
|67
|76
|6
|285
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Kamara
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Callaway
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Maher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|42
|0
|31
|Hill
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|52
|0
|29
|Harris
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Johnson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rosas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|0
|16
|Humphrey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Armah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hogan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Siemian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Stills
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vannett
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Winston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|TEAM
|39
|12
|25
|0
|17
|21
|52
|0
|285
|OPPONENTS
|30
|10
|18
|0
|26
|31
|55
|0
|258
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Rosas
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|1/
|1
|0/
|2
|Maher
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|4/
|4
|2/
|2
|0/
|1
|Johnson
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|7/
|8
|3/
|3
|1/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|10/
|11
|6/
|8
|3/
|5
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.