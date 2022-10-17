Statistics after 6 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Winston1157363.58587.4643.554.35179.5
Dalton845363.15856.9633.611.25490.6
Hill5360.0387.6120.000.022t123.3
TEAM20412963.213857.2683.962.95485.8
OPPONENTS19312062.213327.494.710.567t98.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara663024.6270
Hill2626710.360t5
Ingram471904.0141
Murray11575.2101
Shaheed14444.044t1
Washington4184.580
Winston5163.260
Jones Jr.284.060
Dalton870.950
TEAM1709095.360t8
OPPONENTS1597254.669t5

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Olave2538915.6512
Kamara171357.9540
Thomas1617110.7213
Landry1516811.2400
Johnson1417012.1260
Callaway99810.9331
Smith917619.6481
Ingram7284.0110
Trautman78612.322t1
Harty2136.590
Jones Jr.2126.070
Kirkwood2189.0140
Hill122.020
Murray188.080
Prentice122.020
Vannett155.050
TEAM129148111.5548
OPPONENTS120142911.967t9

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu133.030
TEAM133.030
OPPONENTS69215.368t1

SACKSNO.
D.Davis4.0
Jordan3.5
Gray1.5
Elliss1.0
Street1.0
Davenport0.5
Granderson0.5
Onyemata0.5
Tuttle0.5
TEAM13.0
OPPONENTS15.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin27130748.440.86630
TEAM27130748.440.86630
OPPONENTS27118043.741.614590

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Callaway202512.5210
Landry20178.5140
Shaheed1066.060
Harty3082.7120
TEAM80567.0210
OPPONENTS12013711.4230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill36923.0260
Harty613722.8330
Shaheed12020.0200
Washington35618.7240
TEAM1328221.7330
OPPONENTS920422.7360

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Dalton100
D.Davis001
Harty100
Hill110
Hurst010
Ingram200
Kamara200
Mathieu001
Olave100
Onyemata001
Prentice100
Roby001
Trautman001
Winston320
TEAM1245
OPPONENTS717

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM203427600141
OPPONENTS344120630158

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Lutz0000121291360039
Hill550000000030
Thomas303000000018
Olave202000000014
Ingram11000000008
Callaway10100000006
Murray11000000006
Shaheed11000000006
Smith10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Dalton00000000002
Landry00000000002
Winston00000000002
TEAM168801212913600123
OPPONENTS1659111131718560147

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Lutz0/00/05/61/33/4
TEAM0/00/05/61/33/4
OPPONENTS0/03/33/37/74/5

